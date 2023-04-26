Tim Lambesis Explains How New As I Lay Dying Members Will Contribute to New Album

As I Lay Dying have made some significant changes since their last studio album, leaving many to wonder how their new additions might play into the band's future recordings. According to frontman Tim Lambesis, the full current lineup of the group has been working toward the next album.

While speaking with Heavy New York (as seen below), Lambesis provided a studio update on the new album, specifically breaking down how the new members fit into the record. For those needing a refresher, Lambesis and guitarist Phil Sgrosso remain, with former Unearth drummer Nick Pierce behind the kit, Miss May I's Ryan Neff on bass and Unearth's Ken Susi on guitar.

Lambesis said of the recent sessions, "Nick Pierce just finished tracking drums for the As I Lay Dying record a couple of weeks ago. Unfortunately, in modern times, that doesn't mean the record's coming out very soon, but it's in the works. We're working with Ryan Neff. Ken Susi's doing some solos. Nick Pierce already tracked the drums. So to answer some of those questions about, 'Are those guys contributing in any way?', obviously they are. We just haven't really had a final product to deliver yet."

In addition to Lambesis' comments, the band has posted a few images through Instagram of themselves working in the studio. You can see those below.

As I Lay Dying kept their core lineup intact through a very successful start to their career and managed to put differences aside after Lambesis' incarceration for attempting to hire a hitman to kill his estranged wife. During the singer's prison sentence, the band members formed Wovenwar, but after his release they reactivated the band and released 2019's Shaped By Fire.

Guitarist Nick Hipa was the first to exit the reformed As I Lay Dying lineup in 2020, while bassist Josh Gilbert and drummer Jordan Mancino both exited in 2022.

As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Chats With Heavy New York