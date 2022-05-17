As I Lay Dying have parted ways with Josh Gilbert, the longtime bass player of the Tim Lambesis-fronted California metalcore band who first joined in 2007. He returned when the act reformed in earnest in 2018 following Lambesis' release from prison in 2016.

Since As I Lay Dying have several shows scheduled this summer, they've recruited Miss May I bassist Ryan Neff as Gilbert's touring replacement, as the group explained in a statement. They said Unearth's Ken Susi will join on second guitar to take the place of Nick Hipa, the guitarist who left As I Lay Dying in 2020.

In an Instagram post on Monday (May 16), Gilbert explained, "Hello, friends. After 15 years (almost half my life), I've decided to part ways with As I Lay Dying."

He continued, "Despite the ups and downs inherent, I'll always be grateful for the profound privilege of being able to grow up traveling the world playing music with the band. None of that would be possible without the fans of the band, so for that I sincerely thank you all so much for allowing me the opportunity. I wish the best for AILD moving forward, and I hope to see all of you sooner rather than later."

In the statement from the band, issued separately the same day, As I Lay Dying said, "Josh Gilbert has decided to exit AILD to pursue other musical opportunities. Josh has been a strong contributor musically for AILD since joining in 2007 so we are grateful for all his contributions and his friendship over the years. We wish him all the best and are excited to see where this new path takes him in life.⁣"

They added, "We are thankful to have Ryan Neff, of Miss May I taking on bass and vocal duties for our upcoming tours. … Joining us on second guitar for these two tours will be our good friend Ken Susi of Unearth. We have known Ken for almost 20 years, coming up in the scene and playing many tours."

Lambesis himself said, "Josh has incredible talent both as a songwriter and additional vocalist." The core of As I Lay Dying remains the lead vocalist with drummer Jordan Mancino and guitarist Phil Sgrosso.

In 2013, Lambesis was arrested for trying to hire a hitman. Imprisoned and released, he later apologized to his family. He's since trained as an addiction counselor and tutored inmates. While he was incarcerated, remaining As I Lay Dying members formed Wovenwar with Oh, Sleeper's Shane Blay.

As I Lay Dying first returned in 2017, adding members back the next year. The outfit released Shaped by Fire in 2019. In 2020, Lambesis burned himself in an incident for which he later was sued.

See the full statements from each party below.

Josh Gilbert Statement - May 16, 2022

As I Lay Dying Statement - May 16, 2022

Tim Lambesis Statement - May 16, 2022