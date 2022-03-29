As I Lay Dying have an anniversary to mark, and they'll do so on their "Two Decades of Destruction" tour coming this summer. The band just announced a 30-date run that will feature support from Whitechapel, Shadow of Intent, Brand of Sacrifice and Ov Sulfur.

The tour gets underway June 10 in Las Vegas, staying strictly in the U.S. through the July 17 finale in Oklahoma City. Brand of Sacrifice and Ov Sulfur will split the trek in the opening spot with Ov Sulfur handling the opening slot from June 10-23 and Brand of Sacrifice on from June 24-July 17.

Phil Sgrosso comments, "After two years of anxiously awaiting the safe return of live events it's finally our time to get back out on the road to celebrate 'Two Decades of Destruction' with Whitechapel, Shadow of Intent, Brand of Sacrifice and Ov Sulfur. We've had enough time to fully recharge and can't wait to feel that energy of performing onstage again. We've certainly missed our fans so we look forward to reconnecting with everyone as we celebrate our 20-year milestone and get back on the road. See you soon!"

The trek comes as the band continues to support their Shaped By Fire album, with the group now making a deluxe edition of the record available complete with live and instrumental versions of the songs from the set, as well as re-interpretations of the original tracks. The group has also released a live video for "My Own Grave" that can be seen below.

The general public on-sale for the tour starts this Friday (April 1) at 10AM ET, while VIP packages will also be available. Check out all the dates, cities and venues listed below.

As I Lay Dying, "My Own Grave" (Live)

As I Lay Dying 2022 Tour Dates

June 10 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues ^

June 11 - Tucson. Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre ^

June 12 - El Paso, Texas @ 11:11

June 14 - Austin, Texas @ Empire Garage ^

June 15 - Fort Smith, Ark. @ Temple Live ^

June 16 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Concourse ^

June 18 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues ^

June 19 - St Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Landing ^

June 20 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore ^

June 22 - Richmond, Va. @ Brown's Island ^

June 23 - Stroudsburg, Pa. @ The Sherman Theater ^

June 24 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom *

June 25 - Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Theater *

June 26 - Elmira, N.Y. @ The L *

June 27 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian *

June 29 - Louisville, Ky. @ Paristown Hall *

June 30 - Columbus, Ohio @ Kemba Live *

July 01 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection *

July 02 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Pierre's *

July 05 - Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt *

July 06 - Green Bay, Wis. @ EPIC Event Center *

July 07 - Omaha, Neb. @ Admiral *

July 08 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air *

July 10 - Billings, Mont. @ Zoo Montana *

July 11 - Great Falls, Mont. @ The Newburry *

July 12 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory *

July 14 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater *

July 15 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studios *

July 16 - Wichita, Kan. @ The Wave *

July 17 - Oklahoma City, Okla. Diamond Ballroom *

^ - W/ OV SULFUR

* - W/ BRAND OF SACRIFICE

