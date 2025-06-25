Chris Wiseman (Shadow of Intent, Currents) Plays His Favorite Riffs

In this episode of Gear Factor, Shadow of Intent guitarist Chris Wiseman plays his favorite riffs.

Over the last decade-plus, Shadow of Intent have been climbing the deathcore ranks, carving out their space within the subgenre's symphonic realm. Wiseman has been at the helm the whole time, having co-founded the band with vocalist Ben Duerr. Meanwhile, Wiseman has doubled his efforts, also splitting his time with Currents.

Unquestionably, he's quite the shredder.

That's clear from his initial inspiration to pick up the guitar in the first place, which is the legendary Metallica power ballad "One." Wiseman demonstrates a bit of Kirk Hammett's tapping solo, informing us all that even at the beginner level, he was attracted to advanced levels of guitar playing. "I tried doing that on acoustic before I had electric and it made me want to get an electric because it obviously sounded wrong," he recalls.

From there, we take a trip back to high school with Wiseman, who plays other early influences such as Slipknot, Lamb of God and As Blood Runs Black. And, as with any millennial metal guitarist, one of the Guitar Hero games helped serve as a pathway to more heavy music as he plays a bit of Disturbed's "Stricken."

Back to shredding, a solo that took Wiseman a long time to learn is from "Follow the Signs" off Born of Osiris' 2011 album Discovery. It requires some nimble fretwork, that's for sure.

Watch the full episode in the video below.

Shadow of Intent's new album, Imperium Delirium, is out June 27 and can be purchased from the Loudwire Record Shop via the buy button below. Follow the band on Instagram, X and Facebook and catch them on tour with Lorna Shore and The Black Dahlia Murder this fall.

Shadow of Intent, "Feeding the Meatgrinder"