Shadow of Intent vocalist Ben Duerr has issued a statement about the recent abuse allegations made against him.

As reported by The PRP, a woman named Brittney Carroll, who claimed to be Duerr's partner, created a series of posts on social media on Feb. 7 accusing the singer of abuse. The publication stated that Carroll shared footage of an argument with the musician, as well as photos of alleged injuries he inflicted upon her.

Carroll's Instagram page, which was linked in The PRP's article, has seemingly been deactivated, but there are screenshots of some of her posts on X that we have opted not to include in this story.

Both Carroll and Duerr have since commented on the allegations. Keep reading to see what they've said.

If you or someone you know is facing abuse, visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline website. A disclaimer on the website notes that if you are concerned your Internet usage is being monitored, an alternative option is to call 800-799-SAFE (800-799-7233).

Brittney Carroll Comments on Allegations Against Duerr

Lamgoat received a statement from Carroll on Feb. 8 addressing the allegations she made against Duerr. See it in full below.

Most of you don't know me, but I owe everyone an explanation for the video and pictures I posted. Ben and I have been struggling in a toxic relationship for a long time. Essentially we're just not compatible. I love him and I don't think that will ever go away. He's the best dad I could ask for for Max. Unfortunately though, I was not treated well when I was pregnant with Max. I'm not going to go into that because it's mental abuse and no one understands or cares about shit like that. And I'll be real- we were emotionally abusing each other. Even if we didn't know it at the time. Because that's what happens in toxic relationships.

It's almost never just one person who is the problem. Just comes down to us not being compatible, as I said. The only time Ben ever intentionally physically hurt me was when he threw me across the floor when I thought I was pregnant. The arm bruises came from him holding my arms and the skids on my knees were obviously from skidding across the carpet. Ben's not very good with personal space and we would end up both getting hurt when I was trying to get away from him. That's why I would usually just lock myself in the bathroom. When I was pregnant I recorded him because it was the only way I could protect myself and Max. Stress obviously isn't good for a baby and this is my issue with Ben. He just didn't take me being pregnant seriously. So why is this all coming up now? Well I just found out I'm pregnant again and I am absolutely unwilling to repeat that cycle. These babies deserve better. So I foolishly went to the Internet thinking that people would just tell him you can't do that and he would stop (because unfortunately none of his "friends" who I originally went to with this information were willing to tell him that it wasn't okay. No one wants to tell Ben shit because fuck- he's Ben). I didn't want to leave him. I just wanted us to finally figure shit out. Now I see that I was stupid for thinking like that. No one could have saved our relationship. And that's all it is. Just a shitty ass ending to almost 10 years of trying. So currently while yes I do have some support- most people are just shitting all over me and it's disgusting. This is the last I will say regarding this situation. I just want to move on and try to heal.

Ben Duerr Issues Statement on Abuse Allegations

Duerr took to his Instagram Stories yesterday (Feb. 11) to address the allegations made against him by Carroll. According to his post, he's been engaged to Carroll for nearly a decade, and they have two children together.

Read the full post below.

Hey everyone — I need to clear up some questions that I've been receiving lately about Brittney Carroll (fiancee of nearly 10 years and mother of my children) and myself. I have never abused or otherwise caused physical violence to any woman, especially not the mother of my children (and of course not while she was pregnant). After talking, she and I have come to the agreement to part ways and are both going to therapy to be the best parents that we can be for our two kids. We both agree that the prior incident referred to in a video that she recently shared was truly an accident and are now civilly working through things for the well-being of our children.

shadow of intent singer address abuse allegations Instagram - @benduerrsoi loading...