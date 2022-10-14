10 Best Deathcore Albums of the Last 10 Years, Picked by Lorna Shore’s Will Ramos

It's no surprise that Lorna Shore lead vocalist Will Ramos has an inside perspective on the best deathcore albums released in the last decade (2013–2022).

But he's still the same fan of the subgenre as he was before he joined the leading deathcore quintet that just dropped their fourth album, Pain Remains. (It's their first full-length album with Ramos.) To wit, the 28-year-old vocalist (pictured above at center) included a Lorna Shore album recorded before his tenure as one of his picks for the decade's best deathcore.

Which one did he include? Scroll down to find out.

Ramos' list of the best deathcore albums, dictated exclusively to Loudwire, shows the musician's unique tastes in the brutal musical style that combines death metal and metalcore. After all, Ramos has the musical pedigree — before Lorna Shore, he was in the bands Monument of a Memory and A Wake in Providence.

Lorna Shore's Pain Remains, released on Oct. 14, includes the songs "Sun//Eater" and "Pain Remains I: Dancing Like Flames." Lorna Shore also hit the road on tour this month. Get tickets here.

Lorna Shore introduced Ramos as their new lead vocalist last year with the …And I Return to Nothingness EP. The effort's ferocious "To the Hellfire" went viral on TikTok thanks to its burst of pig squeal vocals from Ramos. Want more from the vocalist? See how he learned to scream and hear his recent cover of a deathcore classic that he recorded with the metal influencer Nik Nocturnal.

Huge thanks to Will Ramos for breaking down the best in deathcore over the last decade. Lorna Shore are carving out a nice path for the next 10 years ahead

10 Best Deathcore Albums of the Last 10 Years (2013-2022), by Lorna Shore's Will Ramos Newcomers and veterans populate this list of a decade's worth of the best deathcore albums.