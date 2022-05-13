Last year, Lorna Shore were one of the year's biggest breakout bands on the back of the ...And I Return to Nothingness EP, and, building off that momentum, they've now announced the Pain Remains album in tandem with the release of the pummeling new single "Sun//Eater."

"It feels like a rebirth of everything for us - the energy, the band, the morale," says drummer Austin Archey, who is clearly excited to give Lorna Shore fans more than the three new songs that came with last year's release that also served as the introduction for vocalist Will Ramos.

"We’re so happy so be able to put out something different and new that further exemplifies who we’ve become as individuals and as a whole," adds Ramos. "This song/album really brings together everything that we’ve been working towards being and we couldn’t be more excited to share it with you all."

Lorna Shore are among the leaders of a new breed of deathcore and on "Sun//Eater" the band continues to hone their craft with the bewitching combination of epic orchestration, lightning-fast speeds, Ramos' jaw-dropping range of extreme vocals and bone-cracking breakdowns.

Listen to the song below and look for Pain Remains to be released some time in October on Century Media (no official release date has been locked in yet). Catch them on tour with Suicide Silence, Carnifex and more at these dates.

Lorna Shore, "Sun//Eater" Lyrics

What is life

But a fevered dream?

Their eyes are yet to open

The gears are set in place to guide me to affinity

Atrophy, the thorn of time's aging vine

Harrowing winds press the mesh and curse the flesh

Rotting away

But here in this reality, my thoughts transform fatality

An almost endless exploration of out cosmic minds

Perpetuated through the sands of time Contort reality, distort fallacy, pave my way

Contort reality, resort to malady

This lucid dream lingers onward, indefinitely

I am one

Omnipotent

I am the one

Icarus

I'll touch the sun As you sow

And so you shall reap

What is life, if but a fevered dream?

Restless nexus

My consensus

Striking at god at fucking will

Yet and I am still not even satisfied

I fabricate, manipulate, incinerate, and duplicate

Restabilize the precipice, my arbitrary exodus inside

Where I confide, looking down on this steeple Contort reality, distort fallacy, pave my way

Contort reality, resort to malady

This lucid dream lingers onward, indefinitely

I descend Despairing plunge into the omniverse

Sinking deeper

We relinquish pasts, as we forget the difference

Losing ourselves in the infinite

As we become

Omnipotent

I am the one

Icarus

I'll touch the sun

Omnipotent

Icarus

I'll eat the sun [Adam Solo] These fragile wings will touch the sky (Touch the sky)

And paint the world in black and white (Black and white)

Bring forth the cleansing fires of rebirth

Recreating my image within the paradoxical Burn in the embers of my fevered heart

Witness my omnipotence

Cursed judgement, devoid of this flesh, bring for my affinity

I am the omnipotent being Icarus

Mmm, I'll touch the sun

Omnipotent

I am the one

Icarus

I'll touch the sun

Omnipotent

I am the one

Icarus

I'll eat the sun

Lorna Shore, "Sun//Eater"

Lorna Shore, Pain Remains Album Cover

Lorna Shore, 'Pain Remains' Century Media