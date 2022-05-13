Lorna Shore Unleash Monstrous New Song ‘Sun//Eater’ + Announce ‘Pain Remains’ Album
Last year, Lorna Shore were one of the year's biggest breakout bands on the back of the ...And I Return to Nothingness EP, and, building off that momentum, they've now announced the Pain Remains album in tandem with the release of the pummeling new single "Sun//Eater."
"It feels like a rebirth of everything for us - the energy, the band, the morale," says drummer Austin Archey, who is clearly excited to give Lorna Shore fans more than the three new songs that came with last year's release that also served as the introduction for vocalist Will Ramos.
"We’re so happy so be able to put out something different and new that further exemplifies who we’ve become as individuals and as a whole," adds Ramos. "This song/album really brings together everything that we’ve been working towards being and we couldn’t be more excited to share it with you all."
Lorna Shore are among the leaders of a new breed of deathcore and on "Sun//Eater" the band continues to hone their craft with the bewitching combination of epic orchestration, lightning-fast speeds, Ramos' jaw-dropping range of extreme vocals and bone-cracking breakdowns.
Listen to the song below and look for Pain Remains to be released some time in October on Century Media (no official release date has been locked in yet). Catch them on tour with Suicide Silence, Carnifex and more at these dates.
Lorna Shore, "Sun//Eater" Lyrics
What is life
But a fevered dream?
Their eyes are yet to open
The gears are set in place to guide me to affinity
Atrophy, the thorn of time's aging vine
Harrowing winds press the mesh and curse the flesh
Rotting away
But here in this reality, my thoughts transform fatality
An almost endless exploration of out cosmic minds
Perpetuated through the sands of time
Contort reality, distort fallacy, pave my way
Contort reality, resort to malady
This lucid dream lingers onward, indefinitely
I am one
Omnipotent
I am the one
Icarus
I'll touch the sun
As you sow
And so you shall reap
What is life, if but a fevered dream?
Restless nexus
My consensus
Striking at god at fucking will
Yet and I am still not even satisfied
I fabricate, manipulate, incinerate, and duplicate
Restabilize the precipice, my arbitrary exodus inside
Where I confide, looking down on this steeple
Contort reality, distort fallacy, pave my way
Contort reality, resort to malady
This lucid dream lingers onward, indefinitely
I descend
Despairing plunge into the omniverse
Sinking deeper
We relinquish pasts, as we forget the difference
Losing ourselves in the infinite
As we become
Omnipotent
I am the one
Icarus
I'll touch the sun
Omnipotent
Icarus
I'll eat the sun
[Adam Solo]
These fragile wings will touch the sky (Touch the sky)
And paint the world in black and white (Black and white)
Bring forth the cleansing fires of rebirth
Recreating my image within the paradoxical
Burn in the embers of my fevered heart
Witness my omnipotence
Cursed judgement, devoid of this flesh, bring for my affinity
I am the omnipotent being
Icarus
Mmm, I'll touch the sun
Omnipotent
I am the one
Icarus
I'll touch the sun
Omnipotent
I am the one
Icarus
I'll eat the sun