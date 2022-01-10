Suicide Silence + Carnifex Book Co-Headlining Tour With Lorna Shore + More

Suicide Silence and Carnifex will headline the 'Chaos & Carnage' U.S. tour later this year alongside a bevy of heavyweights including Lorna Shore, Upon a Burning Body, AngelMaker, Distance and more special guests which will be announced at a later date.

The 24-date, breakdown-filled run is among the most punishing bills announced so far for 2022 and it all starts in Sacramento, California on May 6 with a conclusion set for June 4 back on the west coast in Los Angeles. This will serve as the third-ever 'Chaos & Carnage' tour, which returns after a two-year gap amid the pandemic, which created a myriad of issues for touring bands, venues and promoters.

"For over two decades it’s been deeply humbling to see how far the genre has come," said Suicide Silence guitarist Chris Garza about deathcore, which is exclusively represented on this jaunt. "'Chaos & Carnage' brings to you the best of the best from multiple generations. It’s an honor to still be here, sharing the stage with Carnifex and the rest of these amazing bands. STOKED."

"Co-headlining 'Chaos & Carnage' with Suicide Silence and joined by some of the most brutal bands around is truly exciting for us," added Carnifex frontman Scott Ian Lewis. "We have a massive set planned and can’t wait to lose our minds with you at these shows!"

See the full list of dates further down the page. Tickets will go on sale on Jan. 14 at 10AM local time and VIP package upgrades will be made available starting Jan. 21 at 10AM local time here.

'Chaos & Carnage' 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

May 06 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

May 07 — Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom

May 08 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

May 10 — Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater

May 11 — Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater

May 13 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Cabooze

May 14 — Chicago, Ill. @ WC Social Club

May 15 — Pontiac, Mich. @ Crofoot

May 17 — Columbus, Ohio @ King of Clubs

May 18 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Jergels

May 19 — Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live

May 20 — New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre

May 21 — Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

May 22 — Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage

May 24 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

May 25 — Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum

May 27 — Arlington, Texas @ Choctaw Stadium*

May 28 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

May 29 — San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger

May 31 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theatre

June 01 — Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theatre

June 02 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ 24 Oxford

June 03 — Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

June 04 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Regent Theater