Lorna Shore’s ‘To the Hellfire’ Hits Spotify Viral Chart’s Top 10

Lorna Shore's latest single, "To the Hellfire," has hit the Spotify Viral 50 chart's Top 10 in the U.S. after making some waves on TikTok.

The track debuted and peaked on the chart at No. 4 on July 5 and currently sits at No. 9. The song has been used in over 1,400 TikTok videos, including a viral reaction by influencer and musician Nik Nocturnal that has over half a million views.

Rather than being based purely on Spotify streams, the Viral 50 chart also factors in the use of songs elsewhere on the internet, including social media. Take a look at some of the TikTok videos featuring the song below.

Also on the Viral 50 chart is Italian rock band Maneskin who have been topping charts worldwide following their Eurovision win. Their cover of the Four Seasons' song "Beggin'" has spent multiple days at No. 1.

"To the Hellfire" is the deathcore act's first single featuring the band's new vocalist Will Ramos (Monument of a Memory, ex-A Wake in Providence). He had been filling in for the band on tour after McCreery's exit.

Ramos replaced the band's previous vocalist, CJ McCreery, after he was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women in 2019. The group's last full-length effort, Immortal, emerged the following year with McCreery's vocals on the album even though he was no longer in the band.

You can check out "To the Fire" on Loudwire's Best Metal Songs of 2021 (So Far).

The band's upcoming EP …And I Return to Nothingness comes out on Aug. 13 via Century Media. Pre-orders are available now.