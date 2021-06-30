You might not have heard of Maneskin yet, but the young Italian rock group has become a force to be reckoned with this year. And in just the past few weeks, their profile in the United States has taken a giant leap.

That boost came after the band — vocalist Damiano David, guitarist Thomas Raggi, bassist Victoria De Angelis and drummer Ethan Torchio — won 2021's Eurovision Song Contest in May, representing their home country with the original tune "Zitti e Buoni." Following that success, Maneskin's English-language single "I Wanna Be Your Slave," a song now helping to bring rock music back to the airwaves in the United Kingdom, started rocketing up the U.S. charts as well.

Listen to Maneskin toward the bottom of this post.

The rising rockers, who, before Eurovision, won Italy's Sanremo Music Festival, have already have released two albums, 2018's Il Ballo Della Vita and this year's Teatro D'ira: Vol. I, which contains "I Wanna Be Your Slave" and "Zitti e Buoni." Now, the sky's the limit for the band.

"I Wanna Be Your Slave" hit the top of Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart the week of June 26, becoming the act's first stateside No. 1. Before that, "Zitti e Buoni" was Maneskin's Hot Hard Rock Songs debut, starting at No. 23 on June 5 and peaking at No. 8 a week later.

Another barometer of Maneskin's recent U.S. success is their position on YouTube's Music Charts. Among the platform’s Global Top Artists ranking, where South Korean boy band BTS reigns at No. 1 for weeks straight, Maneskin shot from No. 70 to No. 38 this week after only being on the chart for five weeks.

"We are just four friends doing what we love," David recently told British Vogue when considering the band's growth over the past few months, "and we hope it continues like that."

Check out the group's official website at maneskin.it and click here to see Maneksin's upcoming European tour dates, which kick off this December and continue into the following year, including stops at 2022's Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals.

Maneskin, "I Wanna Be Your Slave"

Maneskin, "Zitti e Buoni"

Maneskin, "Zitti e Buoni" (Eurovision 2021 Entry Video)