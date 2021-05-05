Rock Am Ring + Rock Im Park Festivals Reveal 2022 Band Lineups

The annual German rock music festivals Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park have announced their initial lineup for summer 2022. Scheduled for June 3-5 next year, the dual events will occur, as they have in the past, at sites in Nürburg and Nuremberg, Germany, respectively.

The 2022 editions will be the first in two years after 2020's Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. A lineup was announced for 2021 before it too was canceled. However, as the festivals revealed this week (May 5), a couple of previously announced 2021 headliners will remain for the 2022 concerts. Plus, plenty of other acts have been announced — and with more to come.

"Finally, some really good news!" the fests announced on their websites. "Tickets are now on sale and we're able to present the first acts for 2022. Many artists are just as tired of the never-ending involuntary break as you are and can hardly wait to ring in the festival summer next year with a bang together with you."

The update continues, "Even if June 2022 is still a long way off, perseverance is called for — the silver lining on the horizon is getting lighter and brighter and things can't go fast enough for us. In the meantime, we will of course continue to work diligently on the line-up in order to sweeten the long dry spell with many more goodies — old and new — as quickly as possible. To be continued…"

Green Day and Volbeat were the scrapped 2021 headliners who will still perform in 2022. However, would-be 2021 headliner System of a Down had to drop off. August Burns Red, Billy Talent, Black Veil Brides, Boston Manor, Bush, Daughtry, Ice Nine Kills, Korn, Of Mice and Men, Stick to Your Guns, The Distillers, The Offspring, Weezer and more will also perform.

Tickets are on sale now at rock-am-ring.com and rock-im-park.com. A ticket swap is available for 2021 ticketholders who would like to exchange for 2022 passes or obtain a refund.

