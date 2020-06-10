System of a Down, Green Day + Volbeat to Headline 2021 Rock Am Ring + Rock Im Park

Earlier this year, officials for the annual German hard rock and metal festivals Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park were forced to call off the 2020 edition due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But never fear, as the festival is set to return in 2021 with the same headliners intact.

System of a Down, Green Day and Volbeat are all on board to head up the 2021 edition of the festival, which will now take place over the weekend of June 11-13 in Nurburgring and Nuremberg, Germany.

As revealed by festival organizers, there is a high demand for ticket exchanges, so the deadline to act has been extended through June 30. Fans of Rock Im Park are also being offered the opportunity to transfer their "day tickets" for Friday, June 12 to the 2021 edition.

Refund information may also be found at the event websites. Additional ticketing options for next year's event will be announced in mid-June. Other acts for the 2021 edition will be revealed soon. In the interim, visit the Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park websites for any additional questions.

