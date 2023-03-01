In a new interview, Ghost's Tobias Forge (AKA Papa Emeritus IV) suggested he expects new bands such as Maneskin to pave the way for rock's future.

Indeed, the rock singer estimated that newer "bands we don't know" will take the reins going forward in rock and metal, rather than already established acts.

The Ghost bandleader, speaking to NME in a joint chat with the Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott, also mused how "hard rock has always been similar to horror" as far as its reception by the old guard. "Especially nowadays," the Swedish leader of Ghost opined.

How are rock and metal similar to horror? Considering the current state of music and film, Forge said the "stigma" still attached to rock is akin to horror movies being overlooked for Academy Awards.

"You have these blockbuster horror films that would never, ever be considered for an Oscar because it's a horror film, so it's automatically seen as not that good," he relayed. "That might change in time, but that is the stigma that metal and rock still have."

Forge continued, "It's seen as not being as sophisticated as other things. You can't have an argument against that, but you can still sell records, you can become big on streaming, and you can sell tickets. You don't have to be on daytime radio to be successful."

Signaling to a recent success in rock, he added, "Look at a band like [the Italian rock group] Maneskin. That's a sign people don't shy away from organic music."

Forge explained, "When we speak about the well-being of rock, there's a common misunderstanding that if there's going to be a resurgence, the classic bands are going to come back around. I'm counting on bands we don't know leading the way."

Elliott recently appeared on a new version of Ghost's "Spillways" from the Forge-led band's latest studio album, Impera. ("I played the shit out of Ghost's music on my [Planet Rock] radio show," Elliott gushed about the theatrical heavy rockers to NME.)

Ghost's "RE-IMPERATOUR" kicks off later this year. See the dates underneath a recent Ghost clip featuring Elliott. Get Ghost concert tickets here. Maneskin just released their new album Rush!, and they previously talked to Loudwire about their reception.

