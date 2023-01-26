Ghost Return With New Version of ‘Spillways’ Featuring Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott

Ghost are back and this time they've got a little bit of help as Def Leppard's Joe Elliott is joining in on a new version of the Impera song, "Spillways."

News of the collaboration started to spread late Wednesday afternoon when Ghost continued their video series, showcasing Elliott sitting in a Dublin bar where karaoke was going on and being asked about a pub crawl (or pope crawl as he may have heard it). As he steps up to the mic and starts to sing along with the Ghost song, he's suddenly jolted into an electrifying alternate universe, only to eventually re-embody himself braced with a new Ghost record. Watch the teaser, which includes a portion of the song below.

Ghost Tease "Spillways" Collaboration With Def Leppard's Joe Elliott

But the teaser was just the appetizer for the real things as the new version of this Ghost song with Joe Elliott guesting has arrived. The track, sounding very inspired by late '70s / early '80s hard rock and metal, now has one of the early '80s best hard rock voices with Elliott joining in. Take a listen below.

Check out the song in full below, along with the lyrics, and pick up the new version here.

Ghost featuring Joe Elliott, "Spillways"

Ghost featuring Joe Elliott, "Spillways" Lyrics

Through benediction

You tried to rid your mind of malediction

But through all this time

You try to peel it off, and it's such a ride (ride)

Your desolation led you into this

Vile incarnation of consummated bliss

I know you need it now to make you feel alive (alive, alive)

All your faith, all your rage

All your pain, it ain't over now

And I ain't talking about forgiveness

All your faith, all your rage

All your pain, it ain't over now

It's the cruel beast that you feed

It's your burning yearning need to bleed

Through the spillways (spillways)

You keep a casket buried deep within

You try to mask it, but fall back in sin

You want to shake it off, but you are stuck inside

When stripped of rags of skin and spine

Human decay, Corpus dei

Terminally dispelled

And it's such a ride (ride)

All your faith, all your rage

All your pain, it ain't over now

And I ain't talking about forgiveness

All your faith, all your rage

All your pain, it ain't over now

It's the cruel beast that you feed

It's your burning yearning need to bleed

Through the spillways

Through the spillways of your soul

Through the spillways

(Spillways, spillways)

It's the cruel beast that you feed

It's your burning yearning need to bleed

Through the spillways

Through the spillways of your soul

Through the spillways

Through the spillways of your soul

Through the spillways

Through the spillways of your soul

Through the spillways

Through the spillways of your soul