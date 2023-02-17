Are Ghost Planning to Kill Off Papa Emeritus IV? New Video Reiterates ‘Jesus Is Coming’

Are Ghost planning to kill off Papa Emeritus IV? Chapter 16 of their video series (titled "Tax Season') appears to indicate as much while also reiterating "Jesus is coming," a message that was seen on a promotional Ghost poster in Hollywood earlier this year.

If that is indeed the plan, it wouldn't be too surprising that another figure is getting the axe — it's tradition! Of course, the surprise always lies in who will represent Ghost onstage next, from title, to clothing, to purpose as the band's engaging and creative narratives continue to play out.

In this latest video (seen further down the page), Mr. Saltarian walks through the halls of a mausoleum, wheeling around a glass casket while Papa Emeritus IV, aloof, takes a phone call from Sister Imperator while playing the original Nintendo gaming console.

Sister informs him that he'll be performing a show at The Forum in Los Angeles and then surprises him in-person to discover he's not actually doing his taxes. Curious about that glass casket that wheeled by earlier, Papa asks if there's some spring cleaning going on, noting an "old" coffin.

"That wasn't an old coffin. That's a brand new, additional coffin. But you don't have to worry about that... remember, Jesus is coming," Sister exclaims as Papa shrugs it off and returns to his video game.

Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge had already indicated that a "good change" is coming to Ghost this year, so it looks like some of the other pieces are falling into place.

After the band wraps up their summer tour with Amon Amarth on Sept. 8 (see dates here, get tickets at this location), they will perform two "device-free" shows at The Kia Forum in L.A. on Sept. 11 and 12, where fans will have to secure phones and smart watches in pouches that will be accessible at the end of the event.

Ghost, Chapter 16: Tax Season