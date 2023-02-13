Ghost Announce 2023 ‘Re-Imperatour’ U.S. Tour Dates With Amon Amarth
Ghost have announced their first set of U.S. tour dates for 2023. Dubbed the Re-Imperatour, the 27-date tour will feature Amon Amarth as the opener.
The run will kick off Aug. 2 in Concord, Calif. and wrap up Sept. 11 in Los Angeles at the renowned Kia Forum. Amon Amarth will join Ghost throughout the entirety of the tour, except for the Los Angeles show. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 17 at 10AM local time.
Earlier this year, Ghost leader Tobias Forge teased that "good change" would be coming to the band prior to embarking on any of their 2023 tours.
“We’re going to come out with a little bit of change before that – good change," the vocalist told Metal Hammer. "We’re not going to go silent. Some things are public, other things not in public view, but there are a lot of things brewing.”
While it's unclear what Forge was alluding to, Ghost have undergone quite a bit of change as it is over the last several months, especially when their 2019 song "Mary on a Cross" went viral on TikTok, which exposed the band to a whole new fanbase.
As per Setlist.fm, Ghost's most recent concert took place in September. They have a European tour scheduled throughout May and June before returning to the U.S. in August. Check out tickets for the European shows here.
Ghost 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
Aug. 2 – Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion
Aug. 4 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 5 – Airway Heights, Wash. @ BECU Live at Northern Quest
Aug. 7 – West Valley City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 8 – Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Aug. 11 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 12 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 14 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug. 15 – Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Aug. 16 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 18 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 19 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 20 – Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Aug. 22 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Aug. 23 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 24 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 25 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug. 27 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater
Aug. 29 – Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
Aug. 30 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place
Aug. 31 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 2 – The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sept. 3 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 5 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sept. 7 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 8 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sept. 11 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Kia Forum ^
^ = Ghost only