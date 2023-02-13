Ghost have announced their first set of U.S. tour dates for 2023. Dubbed the Re-Imperatour, the 27-date tour will feature Amon Amarth as the opener.

The run will kick off Aug. 2 in Concord, Calif. and wrap up Sept. 11 in Los Angeles at the renowned Kia Forum. Amon Amarth will join Ghost throughout the entirety of the tour, except for the Los Angeles show. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 17 at 10AM local time.

Earlier this year, Ghost leader Tobias Forge teased that "good change" would be coming to the band prior to embarking on any of their 2023 tours.

“We’re going to come out with a little bit of change before that – good change," the vocalist told Metal Hammer. "We’re not going to go silent. Some things are public, other things not in public view, but there are a lot of things brewing.”

While it's unclear what Forge was alluding to, Ghost have undergone quite a bit of change as it is over the last several months, especially when their 2019 song "Mary on a Cross" went viral on TikTok, which exposed the band to a whole new fanbase.

As per Setlist.fm, Ghost's most recent concert took place in September. They have a European tour scheduled throughout May and June before returning to the U.S. in August. Check out tickets for the European shows here.

Ghost 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Aug. 2 – Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

Aug. 4 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 5 – Airway Heights, Wash. @ BECU Live at Northern Quest

Aug. 7 – West Valley City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 8 – Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 12 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 14 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 15 – Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Aug. 16 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 18 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 19 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 20 – Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug. 22 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug. 23 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 24 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 25 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 27 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater

Aug. 29 – Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Aug. 30 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

Aug. 31 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 2 – The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sept. 3 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 5 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sept. 7 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 8 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sept. 11 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Kia Forum ^

^ = Ghost only