What’s This Ghost ‘Jesus is Coming’ Poster in Hollywood All About? Reddit Has Theories

Could there be more Ghost music on the horizon or is there something else afoot? A new promotional poster has surfaced on a Hollywood building-side that appears to be teasing something from the band. The image, featuring the band's logo and distinctive face of Ghost's Papa Emeritus IV, is captioned with the words, "Jesus Is Coming," and that's got Ghost fans buzzing on Reddit about what exactly this means.

The initial Reddit thread asks the question if the poster is a sign that a new "Papa" is coming, as those who've followed the arc of the band have seen different "Papa Emeritus" figures lead different eras of the band.

There's a large consensus that feel it's too early for the current Papa Emeritus to move on, especially given the two years of pandemic lockdown out of the spotlight. So where does that leave us with the new Ghost tease? Well, Reddit has some theories.

A popular one is the possibility that the "Jesus" in the message is a nod to a potential cover of the Depeche Mode classic, "Personal Jesus," either as a solitary release, an album inclusion or as part of a covers EP. Another fans also suggested another possible "Jesus" cover as part of an EP.

Others have suggested it's a tease for a California-based concert, citing the band's recent video promos as a big clue.

But perhaps the whole changing of the Papas isn't that far off, with others pointing to the idea that maybe it's the resurrection of a former Ghost figure, perhaps happening around Easter. These theories seem to dig into the lore surrounding the band, searching past videos for clues.

Of course, the tease could simply be more direct, with "Jesus Is Coming" being exactly a song or album title and not a clue to a bigger mystery.

But the guessing is just part of the fun. So what do you say, Ghost fans? What's your theory on the poster touting Ghost? Let us know in the comments.