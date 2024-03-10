Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash and Mammoth WVH frontman Wolfgang Van Halen performed "I'm Just Ken" from the Barbie movie soundtrack live tonight (March 10) at the Oscars. The song was led by actor Ryan Gosling, who portrayed Ken in the film directed by Greta Gerwig.

The song is nominated for Best Original Song, a category which also includes another Barbie soundtrack representative in "What Was I Made For?". The film received a total of nine nominations at this year's 96th Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

"I'm Just Ken" is the focal point of a central scene for Gosling, who sings lead and it has deep ties to rock. It features Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen on guitar, Foo Fighters drummer Josh Reese and Jellyfish keyboardist Roger Manning.

At the Oscars ceremony, the two guitarists reprised their role in a thrilling live performance of the hit song, drawing applause from the audience in attendance.

In the movie scene, Gosling's character is surrounded by dozens of other Kens (every male in Barbie Land is named Ken). The Oscars performance kept true to the scene and flooded the stage with others portraying various Kens, making it the biggest spectacle of the star-studded night thus far.

Watch a clip of Slash soloing below.

Speaking about his playing in the film after attending the premiere last July, Van Halen said on Instagram, "If anyone is curious about specifics, I have a lot of textural stuff throughout the film with two major spots where I do some soloing. One in particular is pretty cool because it’s the big song that Ryan Gosling sings and Slash plays on it as well!"

"There’s a specific moment in this song that’s only in the movie where I’ve got this fun solo with some tapping and stuff lol. Such a cool opportunity. Honored to be a part of it," he added.

