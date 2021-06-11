Lorna Shore on Friday (June 11) officially confirmed that Will Ramos (Monument of a Memory, ex-A Wake in Providence) is their new vocalist. At the same time, they released their first song together, "To the Hellfire," the introductory single from the regrouped deathcore act's upcoming EP, …And I Return to Nothingness.

It's Lorna Shore's first new material since they parted ways with their previous vocalist, CJ McCreery, after he was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women in 2019. The group's last full-length effort, Immortal, emerged the following year with McCreery's vocals on the album even though he was no longer in the band.

Hear "To the Hellfire" near the bottom of this post.

"Everybody, please welcome @thewillramos as the new vocalist of Lorna Shore," the group, whose other members are guitarists Adam De Micco and Andrew O'Conner with drummer Austin Archey, revealed on Twitter. "Today, we unleash 'To The Hellfire.' Streaming now on all platforms."

For Lorna Shore fans who've been paying close attention, Ramos' confirmation shouldn't come as a surprise. According to Lambgoat, he's already been picking up for the band on tour after McCreery's exist.

…And I Return to Nothingness comes out on Aug. 13 via Century Media. Pre-orders are available now. Down below the new track's official music video, see the EP's artwork and tracklisting.

Lorna Shore, "To the Hellfire"

Lorna Shore, …And I Return to Nothingness EP Art + Tracklist

Century Media

1. "To the Hellfire"

2. "Of the Abyss"

2. "…And I Return to Nothingness"