It sounds like anything but nothingness on Lorna Shore's ferocious new number, "…And I Return to Nothingness," the title track of the deathcore act's latest EP that emerged on Friday (Aug. 13).

The single's one of the three songs on the EP of the same name — the opening cut, the brutal "To the Hellfire," was issued in June and caused enough of a stir in the metal scene to crack the Spotify Viral 50 chart's Top 10 after inspiring a slew of TikTok memes.

"To the Hellfire" also officially introduced listeners to Lorna Shore's current vocalist, Will Ramos (Monument of a Memory, ex-A Wake in Providence) — it was their first new material since parting with vocalist CJ McCreery in 2019 after he was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. Lorna Shore's last full-length album, Immortal, emerged with McCreery's vocals (though he was no longer in the band) in 2020.

"…And I Return to Nothingness," while plenty heavy and with much of the gothic flair often found in Lorna Shore songs, doesn't contain the piercing pig squeals found on "To the Hellfire." In fact, with the melodic undercurrent that carries the new track, it's a slightly more anthemic turn from the crew that includes guitarists Adam De Micco, Andrew O'Conner and drummer Austin Archey.

Lorna Shore head out on tour across the United States this month, bringing support acts Enterprise Earth, Sentinels and Crown Magnetar along for the ride. Get tickets here and see all the dates down under the music video. Stream and buy the Nothingness EP here.

Lorna Shore, "…And I Return to Nothingness" Music Video

Lorna Shore, Enterprise Earth, Sentinels + Crown Magnetar 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Aug. 13 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ House of Independence

Aug. 14 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Kingsland

Aug. 15 – Cambridge, Mass. @ Sonia

Sept. 15 – Hamtramck, Mich. @ The Sanctuary

Sept. 16 – Chicago, Ill. @ Cobra Lounge

Sept. 17 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Emerson Theater

Sept. 18 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Growlers

Sept. 20 – Dallas, Texas @ Gilly’s

Sept. 21 – Houston, Texas @ The Secret Group

Sept. 22 – San Antonio, Texas @ Rock Box

Sept. 24 – Orlando, Fla. @ Soundbar

Sept. 25 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Archetype

Sept. 26 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

Sept. 27 – Nashville, Tenn. @ The End

Sept. 28 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Neighborhood Theatre

Sept. 30 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Foundry

Oct. 1 – Amityville, N.Y. @ Amityville Music Hall

Oct. 2 – Manchester, N.H. @ Jewel Music Venue

Oct. 3 – Providence, R.I. @ Alchemy