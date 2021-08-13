Lorna Shore Release Music Video for ‘…And I Return to Nothingness’ Title Track
It sounds like anything but nothingness on Lorna Shore's ferocious new number, "…And I Return to Nothingness," the title track of the deathcore act's latest EP that emerged on Friday (Aug. 13).
The single's one of the three songs on the EP of the same name — the opening cut, the brutal "To the Hellfire," was issued in June and caused enough of a stir in the metal scene to crack the Spotify Viral 50 chart's Top 10 after inspiring a slew of TikTok memes.
"To the Hellfire" also officially introduced listeners to Lorna Shore's current vocalist, Will Ramos (Monument of a Memory, ex-A Wake in Providence) — it was their first new material since parting with vocalist CJ McCreery in 2019 after he was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. Lorna Shore's last full-length album, Immortal, emerged with McCreery's vocals (though he was no longer in the band) in 2020.
"…And I Return to Nothingness," while plenty heavy and with much of the gothic flair often found in Lorna Shore songs, doesn't contain the piercing pig squeals found on "To the Hellfire." In fact, with the melodic undercurrent that carries the new track, it's a slightly more anthemic turn from the crew that includes guitarists Adam De Micco, Andrew O'Conner and drummer Austin Archey.
Lorna Shore head out on tour across the United States this month, bringing support acts Enterprise Earth, Sentinels and Crown Magnetar along for the ride. Get tickets here and see all the dates down under the music video. Stream and buy the Nothingness EP here.
Lorna Shore, "…And I Return to Nothingness" Music Video
Lorna Shore, Enterprise Earth, Sentinels + Crown Magnetar 2021 U.S. Tour Dates
Aug. 13 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ House of Independence
Aug. 14 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Kingsland
Aug. 15 – Cambridge, Mass. @ Sonia
Sept. 15 – Hamtramck, Mich. @ The Sanctuary
Sept. 16 – Chicago, Ill. @ Cobra Lounge
Sept. 17 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Emerson Theater
Sept. 18 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Growlers
Sept. 20 – Dallas, Texas @ Gilly’s
Sept. 21 – Houston, Texas @ The Secret Group
Sept. 22 – San Antonio, Texas @ Rock Box
Sept. 24 – Orlando, Fla. @ Soundbar
Sept. 25 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Archetype
Sept. 26 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade
Sept. 27 – Nashville, Tenn. @ The End
Sept. 28 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Neighborhood Theatre
Sept. 30 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Foundry
Oct. 1 – Amityville, N.Y. @ Amityville Music Hall
Oct. 2 – Manchester, N.H. @ Jewel Music Venue
Oct. 3 – Providence, R.I. @ Alchemy