Riding high off “To the Hellfire,” Lorna Shore have announced a 2021 U.S. tour. Support acts Enterprise Earth, Sentinels, and Crown Magnetar will join the deathcore giants on the road.

Since its release in June, “To the Hellfire” has racked up 2.4 million views on YouTube and went viral on TikTok. The brutal track even made the Top 10 of Spotify’s Viral Chart, which is made up of all genres. “To the Hellfire” is the first Lorna Shore track with new vocalists Will Ramos, whose performance has already turned him into one of deathcore’s most respected screamers.

Lorna Shore will begin touring with a handful of northeast dates from Aug. 12-15. The tour will pick back up on Sept. 15 in Hamtramck, Mich. and finish up Oct. 3 in Providence, R.I. See the full list of dates below.

Lorna Shore will release their newest album, …And I Return to Nothingness, on Aug. 13. Click here to pre-order the record.

Lorna Shore 2021 Tour Dates with Enterprise Earth, Sentinels, and Crown Magnetar

Aug. 12 - Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Underground

Aug. 13 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ House of Independence

Aug. 14 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Kingsland

Aug. 15 - Cambridge, Mass. @ Sonia

Sept. 15 – Hamtramck, Mich. @ The Sanctuary

Sept. 16 – Chicago, Ill. @ Cobra Lounge

Sept. 17 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Emerson Theater

Sept. 18 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Growlers

Sept. 20 – Dallas, Texas @ Gilly’s

Sept. 21 – Houston, Texas @ The Secret Group

Sept. 22 – San Antonio, Texas @ Rock Box

Sept. 24 – Orlando, Fla. @ Soundbar

Sept. 25 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Archetype

Sept. 26 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade (Purgatory)

Sept. 27 – Nashville, Tenn. @ The End

Sept. 28 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Neighborhood Theatre

Sept. 30 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Foundry (The Fillmore)

Oct. 1 – Amityville, N.Y. @ Amityville Music Hall

Oct. 2 – Manchester, N.H. @ Jewel Music Venue

Oct. 3 – Providence, R.I. @ Alchemy