Lorna Shore Announce 2021 Tour With Enterprise Earth, Sentinels + Crown Magnetar
Riding high off “To the Hellfire,” Lorna Shore have announced a 2021 U.S. tour. Support acts Enterprise Earth, Sentinels, and Crown Magnetar will join the deathcore giants on the road.
Since its release in June, “To the Hellfire” has racked up 2.4 million views on YouTube and went viral on TikTok. The brutal track even made the Top 10 of Spotify’s Viral Chart, which is made up of all genres. “To the Hellfire” is the first Lorna Shore track with new vocalists Will Ramos, whose performance has already turned him into one of deathcore’s most respected screamers.
Lorna Shore will begin touring with a handful of northeast dates from Aug. 12-15. The tour will pick back up on Sept. 15 in Hamtramck, Mich. and finish up Oct. 3 in Providence, R.I. See the full list of dates below.
Lorna Shore will release their newest album, …And I Return to Nothingness, on Aug. 13. Click here to pre-order the record.
Lorna Shore 2021 Tour Dates with Enterprise Earth, Sentinels, and Crown Magnetar
Aug. 12 - Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Underground
Aug. 13 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ House of Independence
Aug. 14 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Kingsland
Aug. 15 - Cambridge, Mass. @ Sonia
Sept. 15 – Hamtramck, Mich. @ The Sanctuary
Sept. 16 – Chicago, Ill. @ Cobra Lounge
Sept. 17 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Emerson Theater
Sept. 18 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Growlers
Sept. 20 – Dallas, Texas @ Gilly’s
Sept. 21 – Houston, Texas @ The Secret Group
Sept. 22 – San Antonio, Texas @ Rock Box
Sept. 24 – Orlando, Fla. @ Soundbar
Sept. 25 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Archetype
Sept. 26 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade (Purgatory)
Sept. 27 – Nashville, Tenn. @ The End
Sept. 28 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Neighborhood Theatre
Sept. 30 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Foundry (The Fillmore)
Oct. 1 – Amityville, N.Y. @ Amityville Music Hall
Oct. 2 – Manchester, N.H. @ Jewel Music Venue
Oct. 3 – Providence, R.I. @ Alchemy