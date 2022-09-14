Lorna Shore Just Dropped a Deathcore Ballad, Fans React
Lorna Shore continue to impress, finding the perfect blend between deathcore and melodic moments on their brand new single and video for "Pain Remains I: Dancing Like Flames." The song can be viewed as a deathcore ballad, with its solemn opening moments before the fury and heaviness kicks in.
The song is part of the band's fourth full-length release, Pain Remains, with the set including a three-part tale as the "Pain Remains I" song title might indicate. The band says of their "Pain Trilogy," "The Pain Trilogy is a three-part tale focusing on the stages of grief and vulnerability and exemplifying it through a love story. The first song, 'Pain Remains I: Dancing like Flames' begins with the main character becoming enamored by the person within his dreams. He decides to turn to this reality as a sense of purpose despite knowing that the closer he gets to his goal, the further it seems to drift away."
The band helps tell the song's story with a striking music video directed by David Brodsky for MyGoodEye. It's offers a mix of the band performing against a darkened, lightning lit backdrop with the narrative element following a man's reflection of happier times with the love of his life as he sits darkened by her hospital bedside. You can see the video and take a deeper dive into the lyrics below. And if you like what you hear, the song is available at this location.
Lorna Shore, "Pain Remains I: Dancing Like Flames" Lyrics
Captivate me
Become my escape
I can’t look away
You were my everything
If the past is just dust
Then the future could be our dream
If all we have is now; this eternity
Ignite my satisfaction
Engulf me
We’re dancing like flames flickering in the night
We sway in time with the wind before melting away
You’re far from my reach but not far out of sight
You know the way to my heart but you just play
the strings again
Flicker like shadows dancing beyond the flame
Captivate, hypnotized
By the fire in her eyes
You took me by surprise
And then you disappeared in the blink of an eye
Pull me into the pyre
Engulf me in flames
Captivate me
Eidolon
Gravity
Magnetic
Pull me toward my ecstasy
Flicker like shadows dancing beyond the flames
Enchanting, mesmerized
Take what is left of my life
A wrinkle in time
Where do you go
A wrinkle in time
Take what is left of my life
Before you go show me what it‘s like
to finally know
The face behind the silhouette in this world I made
to be infinite
But within the expanse - I finally see
A world without you isn’t meant for me
Where do you go when I close my eyes
What do you see looking back at me
Am I just a ghost just like you caught between the
seams of two intertwining melodies
Lorna Shore, "Pain Remains I: Dancing Like Flames"
The song and video have elicited some favorable comments from fans. One YouTube poster offered, "Somehow Lorna has broken the system and made everyone know what to expect without knowing what to expect."
Another commented on the beauty within the heaviness, stating, "This has got to be the most beautiful deathcore song iv ever heard tbh. It has so much emotion and the melody is so good." Echoing that sentiment, another commenter stated, "Lorna really do be bringing hit after hit! The melody in the beginning sent me to tears, the lyrics are unrelenting and painfully relatable to me personally. This song resonated with me in a way most songs fail to do. This one is very special and will sky rocket Lorna Shore to a new level of popularity."
And yet another stated of the song's emotional impact, "I legit cried. Lyrics are beautiful. Music is perfect. What a masterpiece. Lorna Shore does it again. I don’t know if I’ll be crying or rocking out at your show."
Fans also shared their love via Twitter. Nik Nocturnal wrote, "Lorna Shore just released a 'Deathcore Ballad' and it’s still heavier than 90% of modern metal bands both in emotion and brutality."
Another fan offered, "You know the cry was good when you wake up with your chest hurting, eyes puffy, and a headache. Thank you Lorna Shore." And yet another perfectly summed up Lorna Shore's latest stating, "This band have just so easily shattered every expectation that I have for them. This is way beyond extreme metal. Holy fuck. @lornashore you've truly outdone yourselves."
As stated, "Pain Remains I: Dancing Like Flames" is part of the forthcoming Pain Remains album, due Oct. 14. It follows their previously released videos for "Sun//Eater," "Into the Earth" and "Cursed to Die." Album pre-orders are available here and the artwork and track listing can be seen toward the bottom of this post.
You can also look for Lorna Shore on tour, currently supporting Parkway Drive and While She Sleeps in Europe, with a North American trek set to follow in October and November. See the dates listed below. Get your tickets here.
Lorna Shore, Pain Remains Album Artwork + Track Listing
1. Welcome Back, O' Sleeping Dreamer
2. Into the Earth
3. Sun//Eater
4. Cursed to Die
5. Soulless Existence
6. Apotheosis
7. Wrath
8. Pain Remains I: Dancing Like Flames
9. Pain Remains II: After All I've Done, I'll Disappear
10. Pain Remains III: In a Sea of Fire
Lorna Shore With Parkway Drive + While She Sleeps European Tour 2022
Sept. 14 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle
Sept. 16 - Zürich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall
Sept. 17 - Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
Sept. 18 - Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle
Sept. 20 - Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom
Sept. 21 - Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
Sept. 23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
Sept. 24 - Dortmund, Germany @ Westfalenhalle
Sept. 25 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Schleyerhalle
Sept. 27 - Paris, France @ Zenith
Sept. 30 - London, U.K. @ Alexandra Palace
Oct. 1 - Manchester, U.K. @ AO Arena
Oct. 2 - Nottingham, U.K. @ Motorpoint Arena
Oct. 3 - Cardiff, U.K. @ Motorpoint Arena
Lorna Shore / Aborted / Ingested / AngelMaker / Ov Sulfur 2022 North American Tour
Oct. 21 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts
Oct. 22 - New York, N.Y. @ The Gramercy Theatre
Oct. 23 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
Oct. 24 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage
Oct. 25 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Neighborhood Theatre
Oct. 26 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
Oct. 27 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Heaven)
Oct. 28 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum
Oct. 29 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Abbey
Oct. 31 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
Nov. 1 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center
Nov. 2 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Ridglea Theater
Nov. 4 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater
Nov. 5 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720
Nov. 6 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post
Nov. 8 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
Nov. 9 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre
Nov. 11 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
Nov. 12 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit
Nov. 13 - Lawrence, Kan. @ The Bottleneck
Nov. 15 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Bottom Lounge
Nov. 16 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew's Hall
Nov. 17 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues
Nov. 18 - Mckees Rocks, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre
Nov. 19 - Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
Nov. 20 - Montreal, Quebec @ L'astral