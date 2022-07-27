Lorna Shore’s New Song ‘Cursed to Die’ Is as Brutal as It Is Epic

On Oct. 14, new age deathcore titans Lorna Shore will release Pain Remains, their first full length album with vocalist Will Ramos, who set the metal world ablaze last year with his animalistic performance on the viral breakout song "To the Hellfire." Now, they've unleashed "Cursed to Die," the third single off the forthcoming record and it is as brutal as it is epic.

As scene leaders, Lorna Shore are helping to reshape deathcore's stylistic trajectory, unfettered from the trappings of endless breakdowns as they inject highly melodic synth passages that, at times, have a majestic power metal-like heft to counter the all-out brutality.

These traits are all true of "Cursed to Die," which the band says "is about the creation of life, and brings upon the idea that maybe the figure we see as ‘god’ is no different than what we already are."

The track follows the release of "Sun//Eater" and "Into the Earth" and can be heard toward the bottom of this page. Pre-order Pain Remains at this location.

Lorna Shore, "Cursed to Die" Lyrics (via Genius)

Creations emanating between these shifting sands

The universe is turning in the palm of my hand

I will make the earthen clay exhuming breath of life

Behold the culmination of my regrets Sentience

To err is human

To forgive divine

A blessing of life

Cursed to die All will rise and fall, their flesh and bone

My sins and resolve permeate their desires

I am absolvеd within their design

My legacy will livе on But is it enough to satisfy my legacy? Millennia of waiting

Countless years come to pass

Separated from Chronos

This is my domain

I'm the face of death

My image, this eternal sin

Molded from everything

I hold within Sentience

To err is human

To forgive divine

A blessing of life

Cursed to die We play the same keys in different times

It's in our nature to die

Powerless to the forces outside of our reach

I'm nothing but a man within a dream All will rise and fall, their flesh and bone

My sins and resolve permeate their desires All will rise and fall, their flesh and bone

My sins and resolve permeate their desires

I am absolved within their design

My legacy will live on But is it enough to satisfy my legacy?

But it's not enough, it's never enough to satisfy my legacy

Lorna Shore, "Cursed to Die"