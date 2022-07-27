Lorna Shore’s New Song ‘Cursed to Die’ Is as Brutal as It Is Epic
On Oct. 14, new age deathcore titans Lorna Shore will release Pain Remains, their first full length album with vocalist Will Ramos, who set the metal world ablaze last year with his animalistic performance on the viral breakout song "To the Hellfire." Now, they've unleashed "Cursed to Die," the third single off the forthcoming record and it is as brutal as it is epic.
As scene leaders, Lorna Shore are helping to reshape deathcore's stylistic trajectory, unfettered from the trappings of endless breakdowns as they inject highly melodic synth passages that, at times, have a majestic power metal-like heft to counter the all-out brutality.
These traits are all true of "Cursed to Die," which the band says "is about the creation of life, and brings upon the idea that maybe the figure we see as ‘god’ is no different than what we already are."
The track follows the release of "Sun//Eater" and "Into the Earth" and can be heard toward the bottom of this page. Pre-order Pain Remains at this location.
Lorna Shore, "Cursed to Die" Lyrics (via Genius)
Creations emanating between these shifting sands
The universe is turning in the palm of my hand
I will make the earthen clay exhuming breath of life
Behold the culmination of my regrets
Sentience
To err is human
To forgive divine
A blessing of life
Cursed to die
All will rise and fall, their flesh and bone
My sins and resolve permeate their desires
I am absolvеd within their design
My legacy will livе on
But is it enough to satisfy my legacy?
Millennia of waiting
Countless years come to pass
Separated from Chronos
This is my domain
I'm the face of death
My image, this eternal sin
Molded from everything
I hold within
Sentience
To err is human
To forgive divine
A blessing of life
Cursed to die
We play the same keys in different times
It's in our nature to die
Powerless to the forces outside of our reach
I'm nothing but a man within a dream
All will rise and fall, their flesh and bone
My sins and resolve permeate their desires
All will rise and fall, their flesh and bone
My sins and resolve permeate their desires
I am absolved within their design
My legacy will live on
But is it enough to satisfy my legacy?
But it's not enough, it's never enough to satisfy my legacy