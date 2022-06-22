Lorna Shore Vocalist Sounds Like Gollum From ‘Lord of the Rings’ on New Song

The shredded screams of Lorna Shore's Will Ramos bring to mind the raspy Lord of the Rings villain Gollum — or Smeagol, as the fictional creature was also called — in part of the deathcore band's latest single, "Into the Earth."

The brutal song came out on Wednesday (June 22). It follows Lorna Shore's equally monstrous "Sun//Eater," released last month, which is the first single from Pain Remains, Lorna Shore's forthcoming fourth studio album. The full-length LP arrives in October, and "Into the Earth" gives further indication of the band's direction on the effort.

Listen to the new tune near the bottom of this post, and hear the Gollum-like vocals at around the 4:25 mark.

Uncovering the meaning behind the song, Lorna Shore says, "'Into the Earth' is about the initial fear and acceptance of the subconscious whilst falling into a state of lucid dreaming."

An official music video for "Into the Earth" arrives at 12PM ET on Wednesday. Watch it underneath the lyrics for the song and the track itself. Under that, see how Ramos learned to scream.

Lorna Shore, "Into the Earth" Lyrics

Sensation leaves as I'm drifting slowly

Illusions torn from my splintered veins

Reality shifts like pages turning in the wind

I'll become the sun

I'll become a god

I'll become the dreamer

Dreaming, frozen, in my anxious mind

Feeling slowly fades into plasticity

Is this the end or just the beginning

Lucidity or nightmare unfolding My heart, my soul

My body has grown so cold

Converge, I crash into the Earth Lost in the scape terrified

Break me free from this nightmare

Stifled by realms uncertain

I can't escape

Let me go, I'm fucking horrified

Now all my fears are personified Numbed to the call of a broken idol

Descent of the mind, losing touch Hallucinations of familiar sensations

Envelope me in inebriation

The continuation of a world

With no reins bound for destruction

Within this fevered dream

I will have forgotten Releasing me

Vivify this world falls in my descent

Realizing this world is but projection of my mind

Lorna Shore, "Into the Earth"

Lorna Shore, "Into the Earth" Video

Watch: How Will Ramos Learned to Scream