Lorna Shore vocalist Will Ramos has teamed up with metal YouTuber Nik Nocturnal to beef up the deathcore classic "Recreant," originally by Chelsea Grin.

The song was first released in 2010 on Chelsea Grin's debut album Desolation of Eden, just a couple years removed from the subgenre's explosion, led by defining acts such as Suicide Silence, Job For a Cowboy, Whitechapel and others. As is generally the case with a band's earliest recordings, the production lacks some of the polish and depth of modern day releases or those with a bit more of a recording budget to kick around.

Still, there's quite a lot of charm to those raw productions, but how would the standout Chelsea Grin track sound with the full-bodied crunch common in extreme metal today? Ramos and Nocturnal have your answer in the video toward the bottom of the page.

Commenting on the venture, Nocturnal said, "I love a lot of early 2000s deathcore/metalcore tracks, so I thought, 'Why not give them a well-deserved facelift with the craziest demon noisemaker I know (Will Ramos) and a smashing modern mix/master (Ashtone Productions — Darko, Kingdom Of Giants, Spite) to bring new life to these classics bangers?"

Ramos, who broke out last year with his maddening vocal performance on Lorna Shore's viral single "To the Hellfire," added, "The deathcore scene is coming back and we wanted to bring some life to a classic that may have been forgotten."

catch Lorna Shore on the road with Suicide Silence, Carnifex and more at these tour dates.

Will Ramos + Nik Nocturnal, "Recreant" (Chelsea Grin cover)

Chelsea Grin, "Recreant"