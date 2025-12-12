It's that time of year again as one of metal's most popular streamers Nik Nocturnal dishes out his best of 2025 with his very own awards show.

So how can you check out the 2025 Nocturnal Awards? And who actually got nominated? We've got you covered.

Where Can I See the 2025 Nocturnal Awards?

Nik Nocturnal will host the 2025 Nocturnal Awards live at 5PM ET today (Dec. 12) through his Twitch channel (twitch.tv/niknocturnal).

The show will come at you live form Sweetwater HQ as Nik dishes out winners in 20 categories celebrating modern metal and heavy music.

The winners are all fan-voted as the nominees were announced last month and voting continued through Dec. 5.

In addition to a whole lot of awards being handed out, the show will also include over $15,000 in gear giveaways, a full live band performance, some world premiere music and trailer reveals, a number of special guest appearances and there will be a live in-person audience on hand to cheer on and salute the winners. So be sure to tune in to twitch.tv/niknocturnal at 5PM ET to catch the 2025 Nocturnal Awards.

Who Got Nominated for the 2025 Nocturnal Awards?

As we stated, fan voting has now concluded. But some of the musicians, music and metal sites listed below will be taking home some trophies during the broadcast.

There are 20 categories in total, celebrating everything from individual instrumentalists to songs, videos and albums as well as some of the streamers, labels and metal sites that have kept you in the know and entertained throughout 2025. And even the best animal noise of the year!

Check out the Nocturnal Awards 2025 nominees below and get ready for fun metal things!

Guitarist of the Year

Calle Thomer (Vildhjarta)

Scott Carstairs (Fallujah)

Greg Burgess (Allegaeon)

Adam Dutkiewicz (Killswitch Engage)

Chris Wiseman (Shadow of Intent / Currents)

Stephen Carpenter (Deftones)

Leo Watremez (Mirar)

Mike Stringer (Spiritbox)

Matt Heafy (Trivium)

Diamond Rowe (Tetrarch)

Robb Flynn (Machine Head)

Konan Hall (Malevolence)

Brody Uttley (Rivers of Nihil)

Dave Davidson (Revocation)

John Petrucci (Dream Theater)

Drummer of the Year

Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater)

Leo Mcclain (Psycho-Frame)

Craig Reynolds (Stray From the Path)

Aaron Gillespie (Underoath)

Joe Pelletier (Peelingflesh)

Ali Richardson (Bleed From Within / Sylosis)

Blake Richardson (Between the Buried and Me)

Daniel Tracy - (Deafheaven)

Frank Zummo (Electric Callboy / Sum 41)

Bryce Butler (Shadow of Intent)

Vocalist of the Year

Phil Bozeman (Whitechapel)

Sam Carter (Architects)

Will Ramos (Lorna Shore)

Ryan Vail (Larcenia Roe / Synestia)

Courtney Laplante (Spiritbox)

Emma Boster (Dying Wish)

Eric Vanlerberghe (I Prevail)

Yasmin Belkhodja (Face Yourself)

Tatiana Shmayluk (Jinjer)

Chino Moreno (Deftones)

Florent Salfati (Landmvrks)

Marc Zelli (Paleface Swiss)

Rory Rodriguez (Dayseeker)

Amy Lee (Evanescence)

Daniel Winter-bates (Bury Tomorrow)

Damonteal Harris (Peelingflesh)

Bassist of the Year

David John Levy (Unprocessed)

Adam Biggs (Rivers of Nihil)

Ryan O'Leary (Fit for a King)

Eugene Abdukhanov (Jinjer)

Steve Di Giorgio (Testament)

Ryan Martinie (Mudvayne)

Dan Briggs (Between the Buried and Me)

Oli Pinard (Cryptopsy)

Jacob Umansky

Jared Warth (Blessthefall)

Masked Musician of the Year

Vessel (Sleep Token)

Ii (Sleep Token)

Iii (Sleep Token)

Iv (Sleep Token)

President (President)

Alpha (Gaerea)

Zachary Ezrin (Imperial Triumphant)

Papa v Perpetua (Ghost)

Cenobia (Cenobia)

Blothar The Berserker (Gwar)

Collab Song of the Year

Peelingflesh x Svdden Death x Nimda x Yvm3 - "Midnight"

Poppy x Amy Lee x Courtney Laplante - "End Of You"

Babymetal x Slaughter To Prevail - "Song 3"

Falling in Reverse x Hardy - "All My Women"

Unprocessed x Fever 333 - "Heads in the Clouds"

Paleface Swiss x Stick To Your Guns - "Instrument Of War"

Synestia x Blake Mullens - "The Mourning Star"

Fit For A King x Chris Motionless - "Witness The End"

Invent Animate x Silent Planet - "Return To One"

Architects x House of Protection - "Braindead"

Angriest Song of the Year

Psycho-frame - "No Revives"

I Prevail - "Violent Nature"

To the Grave - "Sawed Off"

Stray From The Path - "Fuck Them All To Hell"

Despised Icon - "Over My Dead Body"

Speed - "Peace"

Guilt Trip - "Burn"

Pintglass - "Stella Fc"

Bodysnatcher - "Blade Between The Teeth"

Spite - "New World Killer"

Best Callout of the Year

Dying Wish - "I Don't Belong Anywhere" (3:34)

A Day To Remember - "Bad Blood" (2:10)

Ten56. - "I Know Where You Sleep" (0:31)

The Acacia Strain - "A Call Beyond" (1:41)

Kublai Khan Tx - "The Mountain of Corsicana" (3:07)

Pintglass - "Pintglass By Pintglass Off The Album Pintglass" (1:58)

Knosis - "Shinmon" (2:38)

Darko Us - "Mallet Pulse" (2:31)

Kanine - "808" (2:46)

Abbie Falls - "Victim" (1:45)

Feels Are Reals

Bad Omens - "Specter"

The Devil Wears Prada - "For You"

Dayseeker - "Pale Moonlight"

President - "Destroy Me"

The Plot in You - "Silence"

Paleface Swiss - "River Of Sorrows"

Ten56. - "Io"

Stick To Your Guns - "Keep Planting Flowers"

Ov Sulfur - "Wither"

Landmvrks - "Blood Red"

Best Metal Content

Heavy Metal Philosophy

66samus

Rob Scallon

Garza Podcast

Brutality Podcast

Opal in Sky

Jaydadrums

Dean Lamb

Josh Rezz

Rock Feed

Best Metal News Source

Loudwire

Metal Injection

Jesea Lee

Rock Sound

Metalsucks

Louder Sound

Rock Feed

State of the Scene

R/metalcore & r/deathcore

Theprp

Breakdown of the Year

Psycho-frame - "No Revives" (3:05)

Imminence - "Death Shall Have No Dominion" (4:10)

Ten56. - "Earwig" (1:45)

Whitechapel - "Hymns In Dissonance" (4:17)

Spiritbox - "No Loss, No Love" (1:44)

Parkway Drive - "Sacred" (2:32)

Lorna Shore - "Prison of Flesh" (6:14)

Slaughter to Prevail - "Banditos" (4:02)

Fit for an Autopsy - "It Comes For You" (3:13)

Netherwalker - "Battle of Tredem" (3:04)

Vana - "Pray" (2:40)

Despised Icon - "Over My Dead Body" (2:20)

Orthodox - "Sacred Place" (2:10)

Signs of the Swarm - "Hellmustfearme" (2:50)

Crown Magnetar - "Decapitation Ritual" (2:04)

Animal Noise of the Year

Netherwalker - "Battle of Tredem" (3:07)

Deviloof - "因習(Inshu)" (3:31)

Larcenia Roe - "Lip Split" (2:22)

Signs of the Swarm - "Hellmustfearme" (1:41)

Sinizter x Peeling Flesh - "Post Mortem Anomalies" (2:10)

To the Grave - "Dna" (2:49)

Synestia - "Dies Irae" (4:09)

Without a Face - "Rat Poison" (1:20)

Gutrectomy - "Shard Throat" (1:26)

Party Cannon - "Thirst Trap" (0:56)

Music Video of the Year

Architects - "Blackhole"

Orbit Culture - "Hydra"

Imminence - "God Fearing Man"

Ice Nine Kills - "The Laugh Track"

Electric Callboy - "Elevator Operator"

Dayseeker - "Pale Moonlight"

Pintglass - "Stella Fc"

The Callous Daoboys - "Two-Headed Trout / The Demon of Unreality Limping Like A Dog"

Igorrr - "Daemoni"

I Promised The World - "Bliss In 7 Languages"

Breakthrough Band of the Year

Downswing

Psycho-frame

Larcenia Roe

Netherwalker

Orthodox

Synestia

Deadlands

Vianova

Face Yourself

Not Enough Space

Label of the Year

Spinefarm Records

Rise Records

Sharptone Records

Arising Empire Records

Nuclear Blast Records

Solid State Records

Unique Leader Records

Metal Blade Records

Century Media Records

Napalm Records

Sumerian Records

Roadrunner Records

Fearless Records

Radio Song of the Year

President - "In The Name of the Father"

Bad Omens - "Dying To Love"

Papa Roach - "Even If It Kills Me"

Linkin Park - "Up From The Bottom"

Sleep Token - "Caramel"

Sleep Theory - "Static"

From Ashes To New - "New Disease"

Dayseeker - "Pale Moonlight"

Magnolia Park - "Shallow"

Bilmuri - "More Than Hate"

Song of the Year

Rivers of Nihil - "House of Light"

Jinjer - "Green Serpent"

Parkway Drive - "Sacred"

Imminence - "God Fearing Man"

Electric Callboy - "Tanzneid"

Lamb of God - "Parasocial Christ"

Moodring - "Half-Life"

Gaerea - "Hellbound"

Loathe - "Gifted Every Strength"

Thornhill - "Silver Swarm"

Disembodied Tyrant - "8.6 Blackout"

Deafheaven - "Heathen"

Malevolence - "If It's All The Same To You"

I Promised The World - "Bliss In 7 Languages"

Lorna Shore - "Prison of Flesh"

Currents - "It Only Gets Darker"

Erra - "Gore Of Being"

Trivium - "Struck Dead"

Orbit Culture - "The Tales Of War"

Whitechapel - "Hymns In Dissonance"

EP of the Year

Darko Us - Dethmask 3

Crown Magnetar - Punishment

Invent Animate / Silent Planet - Bloom In Heaven

House of Protection - Outrun You All

To the Grave - Still

Synestia - Premonitions

Trivium - Struck Dead

Kingdom of Giants - Burning Chrome

Face Yourself - Fury

Currents - All That Follows

Heavensgate - A Heart Is A Heavy Burden

Album of the Year

Mirar - Ascension

Architects - The Sky, The Earth & All Between

Spiritbox - Tsunami Sea

Whitechapel - Hymns In Dissonance

A Day To Remember - Big Ole Album Vol. 1

Babymetal - Metal Forth

Lorna Shore - I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me

Landmvrks - The Darkest Place I've Ever Been

Sleep Token - Even In Arcadia

Deftones - private music

Rivers of Nihil - Rivers of Nihil

Fit for a King - Lonely God

Shadow of Intent - Imperium Delirium

Orbit Culture - Death Above Life

Psycho-frame - Salvation Laughs In The Face of a Grieving Mother

Unprocessed - Angel

Greyhaven - Keep It Quiet

Bury Tomorrow - Will You Haunt Me, With That Same Patience

Dying Wish - Flesh Stays Together

We Came As Romans - All Is Beautiful... Because We're Doomed

I Prevail - Violent Nature

The Acacia Strain - You Are Safe From God Here

Blessthefall - Gallows

Peelingflesh - Pf Radio 2

Signs of the Swarm - To Rid Myself of Truth

Tallah - Primevil: Obsession//Detachment

Stray From The Path - Clockworked

Despised Icon - Shadow Work

Between The Buried And Me - The Blue Nowhere

Killswitch Engage - This Consequence

Dream Theater - Parasomnia

Paleface Swiss - Cursed

Spite - New World Killer

Deafheaven - Lonely People With Power

Netherwalker - Odyssey of Respair

Boltcutter - Still Broke

Thornhill - Bodies

Dayseeker - Creature In The Black Night

Downswing - And Everything Was Dark

Vildhjarta - Där skogen sjunger under evighetens granar

Of Mice & Men - Another Miracle

Allegaeon - The Ossuary Lens

Malevolence - Where Only The Truth Is Spoken

Testament - Para Bellum

Jinjer - Duel

Bleed From Within - Zenith

Igorrr - Amen

The Callous Daoboys - I Don't Want to See You In Heaven

Vianova - Hit It!

Orthodox - A Door Left Open

Cryptopsy - An Insatiable Violence