‘It’s Time’ - Nik Nocturnal Returns 6 Months After Saying Goodbye in New Video

Nik Nocturnal has returned to YouTube six months after saying goodbye in a new video uploaded to his page over the weekend.

The metal YouTuber and content creator shared a video back in May announcing a hiatus from content in order to take a break and focus on his personal life. Now that he was able to do that, he's back and ready "for some fun metal things."

Nocturnal shared a new song called "Collapse" a few days ago and then uploaded another video addressing his hiatus yesterday (Nov. 16).

What Did Nik Nocturnal Say in His Comeback Video?

In the new video, he shared a bit of what he spent his time away doing and what his plan is going forward.

"I think a lot of people think when I left, I did some crazy shit or I was partying or all that stuff. Yeah, no. We were going to the park every day, feeding squirrels, I was learning about macros and nutrition, going to the gym, talking with fam and friends, going to the doctor," Nocturnal said.

He admitted that he disconnected himself from metal during that time, but finally checked out what new music had come out on Spotify a few months in.

"There was so much cool music that came out and it was so great just to feel that sense of wonder again," he explained, noting that there weren't any expectations for him to share his reactions or feelings about any of it because he was able to listen on his own time.

Will Nik Nocturnal Resume His Content?

Nocturnal contemplated whether he wanted to resume creating content again and ultimately decided that it's what he wants to do, though he knows he can't do it at the same scale he was previously so he doesn't get burnt out again.

Thus, he intends to start uploading about one video and doing one Twitch stream per week and seeing where it goes from there.

"I know I still have that passion to always just celebrate new music and new metal and that's something that won't go away," he shared.

The creator also plans to spend more time writing music and organizing bigger events for the community so that his content fits better into his real life than having to adapt his life for the content.

Check out Nocturnal's full video below and his latest song "Collapse" underneath.

‘It’s Time’ - Nik Nocturnal Returns 6 Months After Saying Goodbye in New Video

Noctvrnal, 'Collapse'