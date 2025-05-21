Musicians and metal content creators alike are expressing their support for Nik Nocturnal's content hiatus, which he just announced earlier today (May 21).

The metal YouTuber and guitarist uploaded a farewell video to his channel today, explaining that after 11 years of creating content and being on camera, he needs to step away and focus more on his personal life.

"I've never actually taken the time to not just burn," Nocturnal admitted, referencing times in his life where he used content creation to avoid processing tough circumstances. "I should have taken a second and stopped. But as I got older I think what I realized the most is it's okay to take time."

In addition to the video, he delivered another parting gift — a star-studded EP titled The Lost Chapters, featuring members of All That Remains, The Ghost Inside, Darkest Hour, Caliban and Bury Tomorrow.

Musicians + Metal Creators Show Support for Nocturnal

Various members of the metal community have responded to Nocturnal's post on social media about his hiatus, expressing their support for his decision.

"Nik, you have brought so much joy and good vibes to all of us. You have introduced so many people to rock and heavy metal bands and lifted these genres up. We will all be here whenever you return brother," Brian Storm of Rock Feed commented.

"Thank you for always doing the most for us and this community. When/if you decide to come back we’ll be here," Deadlands vocalist and creator Kasey Karlsen wrote.

"Best of luck in your next endeavors. Thank you for your part in keeping the scene alive and thriving! All the love brother," Of Mice and Men singer Aaron Pauley added.

Several other metal musicians left comments in support of Nocturnal, including System of a Down's Shavo Odadjian, Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen, The Word Alive, Lacuna Coil's Cristina Scabbia, All That Remains, Attila's Chris Fronzak Periphery's Mark Holcomb and some others.

"Thank you for all the years of support, love, laughs, Twitch raids, and just good vibes my friend. See you soon," said Telle Smith (The Word Alive). "You rule, thank you for having me as part of the journey, too. All the best in life," added Scabbia. Chris Fronzak (Attila), commented, "I support your choice and wish you luck on future endeavors! You were always a real one."

Sunfyre, meanwhile, lamented being the last Twitch streamer left standing and Ola Englund (YouTuber and also guitarist in The Haunted), saluted Nocturnal, stating, "Hell yeah! Your tempo and work ethic is something I truly respect. Best of luck!

Fans React to Nocturnal's Content Hiatus

As Nocturnal has amassed a large following on various platforms throughout his career, many of his fans are reacting to the news on social media as well.

Here's some of the reactions on X.