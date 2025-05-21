Popular YouTuber, streamer, guitarist and influencer Nik Nocturnal is bidding farewell to his followers, revealing the news in his latest video. As a parting gift, he's also just dropped a star-studded EP with 2000s metalcore sound.

"I've been doing content for 11 years now. And the reason I started making content all the way back then was because I wanted to share music with people. I wanted to share metal, talk about it. I didn't really have that growing up," he says at the top of the video.

Recollecting all the eras, Nik recalls various sketch formats and all the fun it's been. "The channel over 11 years has been through such an insane journey and it has been the most incredible thing I have been a part of in my entire life. And it's something I will always be thankful for, something I will always be blessed to have done this for literally my entire adult life since I was 17 years old," he continues.

However, Nik reveals the toll this tireless work has taken. He has aimed to keep many aspects of his personal live private while striving for steady video production in which viewers would be unaware of pivotal moments in his life behind the scenes.

He goes on, "I have a very unhealthy relationship with content where I will go through shit and instead of necessarily dealing with in in that moment, two hours later I'm like, 'All right, someone that's close to me passed away. I guess let's go do the stream or get the YouTube video finished.' I have the most blessed job in the world and I'll never take that for granted, but I've never taken that proper time to just absorb things like that — like a normal human basically would."

Burnout is almost a requirement when it comes to what Nik has done these last 11 years with work being the foremost priority. He now acknowledges his needs to afford himself the space he needs to properly absorb life's heavier moments.

Regarding burnout, he admits he does not have the bandwidth to withstand another heavy cycle of being stretched so thin with his output and all the various ways to spin it on numerous social media platforms and in-platform features.

"I need to take a second and just figure out my life," Nik says, somewhat joking but still quite serious in adding that he needs to go outside more often. He wants to keep himself in check to protect what he loves about creativity and content and ceasing all content at this time is what he feels is the best way to do that.

Nik ends the video with a heartfelt thank you to followers new and old and for the community that has surrounded his channels.

"If you take anything away from this, it's I hope you guys continue to share music and enjoy that beautiful thing because not everyone in the world gets to do that. I hope to see the community continue to grow that we have on Discord and whatnot — just the community as a whole, continue to grow. I hope you guys never forget, because I know I won't, that we did fun metal things here," he says in parting.

Nik, you're making us tear up!

Thank you for all you've done for this community, for keeping the good vibes and for all the fun metal things that have entertained and amused us for so long!!

Watch Nik Nocturnal's farewell message below and, further down the page, check out The Lost Chapters EP, featuring members of All That Remains, The Ghost Inside, Darkest Hour, Caliban and Bury Tomorrow.

See how fans, fellow content creators and metal musicians have reacted to the big farewell.

Nik Nocturnal's Farewell Message

Nik Nocturnal, The Lost Chapters EP