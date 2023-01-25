Modern day deathcore titans Lorna Shore have just announced another leg of the Pain Remains Tour with a U.S. run set for this spring with special guests Shadow of Intent, Bodysnatcher and Boundaries, as well as another act that will be revealed at a later date.

The run, which stretches from March 30 through April 16, will immediately precede the first leg of Lorna Shore's tour as the opening act on Mastodon and Gojira's co-headlining Mega-Monsters Tour. That trek runs from April 18 through May 11 and will return to the road again from Aug. 9 through Sept. 2.

It's a whole lot of deathcore for one bill, so start practicing your spin kicks and elbow jabs right now in preparation for what's a guarantee to be some pretty intense pits.

View the complete list of dates further below and look for tickets for this tour to go on sale on Friday at 10AM local time. Visit Lorna Shore's website for further information.

Lorna Shore will be bringing new tracks from last year's Pain Remains album, which Loudwire named the 2022 Album of the Year. You can also check out how vocalist Will Ramos (who once was mistaken for bigfoot by a hiker) learned to scream here.

Lorna Shore 2023 Tour Dates with Shadow of Intent, Bodysnatcher and Boundaries

March 30 — Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

April 01 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Piedmont Hall

April 02 — Jacksonville, N.C. @ Hooligans Music Hall

April 03 — Charleston, S.C. @ Music Farm

April 05 — St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Janus Live

April 06 — Destin, Fla. @ Club LA

April 07 — New Orleans, La. @ House Of Blues

April 08 — Little Rock, Ark. @ The Hall

April 10 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection

April 11 — Evansville, Ind. @ Evansville Coliseum

April 12 — Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Club 5 @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse

April 14 — Billings, Mont. @ Pub Station

April 15 — Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

April 16 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SODO

