Lorna Shore Book Headlining 2023 U.S. Tour With Shadow of Intent, Bodysnatcher + Boundaries
Modern day deathcore titans Lorna Shore have just announced another leg of the Pain Remains Tour with a U.S. run set for this spring with special guests Shadow of Intent, Bodysnatcher and Boundaries, as well as another act that will be revealed at a later date.
The run, which stretches from March 30 through April 16, will immediately precede the first leg of Lorna Shore's tour as the opening act on Mastodon and Gojira's co-headlining Mega-Monsters Tour. That trek runs from April 18 through May 11 and will return to the road again from Aug. 9 through Sept. 2.
It's a whole lot of deathcore for one bill, so start practicing your spin kicks and elbow jabs right now in preparation for what's a guarantee to be some pretty intense pits.
View the complete list of dates further below and look for tickets for this tour to go on sale on Friday at 10AM local time. Visit Lorna Shore's website for further information.
Lorna Shore will be bringing new tracks from last year's Pain Remains album, which Loudwire named the 2022 Album of the Year. You can also check out how vocalist Will Ramos (who once was mistaken for bigfoot by a hiker) learned to scream here.
Lorna Shore 2023 Tour Dates with Shadow of Intent, Bodysnatcher and Boundaries
March 30 — Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live
April 01 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Piedmont Hall
April 02 — Jacksonville, N.C. @ Hooligans Music Hall
April 03 — Charleston, S.C. @ Music Farm
April 05 — St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Janus Live
April 06 — Destin, Fla. @ Club LA
April 07 — New Orleans, La. @ House Of Blues
April 08 — Little Rock, Ark. @ The Hall
April 10 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection
April 11 — Evansville, Ind. @ Evansville Coliseum
April 12 — Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Club 5 @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse
April 14 — Billings, Mont. @ Pub Station
April 15 — Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory
April 16 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SODO
10 Best Deathcore Albums of the Last 10 Years (2013-2022), by Lorna Shore's Will Ramos
PLAYLIST: Ultimate Deathcore
- To listen and/or follow, head here.