If you heard Lorna Score's growly deathcore vocals alone on a hike, without being able to see where they were coming from, would you think it was Bigfoot?

Because Lorna Shore lead vocalist Will Ramos recently told metal influencer Nik Nocturnal how a hiker seemingly assumed he was Bigfoot while he practiced his vocals outdoors. And Ramos never corrected the passerby, leaving the confused hiker only to wonder. It happened as Lorna Shore filmed their recent "Pain Remains" series of music videos.

Watch the interview near the bottom of this post.

"I went hiking on this walk by myself," Ramos explains. "I'm like, I'm gonna just try my vocals out. There's nobody out here. … I'm just gonna scream and see what I sound like."

He illustrates, "I started screaming … I start walking for a little while. Then I look to my left, and I see this dude turning around the corner with his dog. I'm like, this is awkward. He totally knows that that was me."

Ramos recalls, "He comes up to me, and I'm like, 'Hey man, how you doing? I love your dog. Can I pet your dog?' He's like, 'Yeah, you can pet my dog — by the way, did you hear that shit?' … And I was like, 'Dude, hear what?' And he's like, 'Dude, it's some crazy sound I just heard. I don't know where it's coming from.'"

The Lorna Shore vocalist continues, "I was like, 'What did it sound like?' He's like, 'Honestly, it sounded like something I never heard before in my life.' I was like, 'Wow, I'm not gonna lie, I definitely heard something, but I think it was coming from behind me.'"

Not letting the joke drop, Ramos eventually parted ways with the hiker and returned to his outdoor vocal practice. But then he encountered the traveler again.

"I turned the damn corner and there he is," Ramos remembers. "I was like, 'Bro, I think I heard it!' He's just like, 'Dude, I just heard it again!' I was like, 'Wow, this is the craziest thing I've ever heard.'"

After discussing what the sound could be — Ramos was still playing coy and not revealing the source — the two settled on a possible explanation, however mythic it might be.

"I was just like, 'What do you think that was?'" Ramos adds. "He was like, 'Listen, I don't wanna say, but I believe in Bigfoot.' I was like, 'Well, I'm out of here.'"

Last month, Lorna Shore released the new album Pain Remains. It features singles such as "Cursed to Die" and "Sun//Eater." Lorna Shore are currently on tour in North America. Get Lorna Shore concert tickets here.

See Ramos tell his Bigfoot story at 19:38 below.

Will Ramos Talks to Nik Nocturnal - Oct. 22, 2022

Watch: How Will Ramos Learned to Scream