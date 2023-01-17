Mastodon + Gojira Announce Co-Headlining 2023 Tour With Lorna Shore
Mastodon and Gojira have just announced a co-headlining Mega Monsters North American tour with special guest Lorna Shore.
The first leg of the tour will stretch from April 18 through May 11 with the second leg kicking up on Aug. 9 with an end date set for Sept. 2.
View the complete list of dates below.
Look for tickets to go on sale on Jan. 20 at 10AM local time with a pre-sale beginning on Jan. 18 at 10AM local time. Check the Mastodon website or Gojira website for VIP packages and further ticketing information.
Mastodon + Gojira 2023 Tour Dates With Lorna Shore
Leg One
April 18 — Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
April 20 — Concord, Calif. @Concord Pavilion
April 21 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
April 22 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre
April 23 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Virgin
April 26 — Dallas, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 28 — Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall
April 29 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
April 30 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Zoo Amphitheatre
May 02 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Municipal Auditorium
May 04 — Boca Raton, Fla. @ Sunset Cove Amphitheater
May 05 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
May 06 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
May 07 — Asheville, N.C. @ Harrah’s Cherokee Center
May 09 — Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union Live
May 10 — Baltimore, Md. @ Pier Six Pavilion
May 11 — Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena
Leg Two
Aug. 09 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ MegaCorp Pavilion
Aug. 10 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacob’s Pavilion
Aug. 11 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE Outdoors
Aug. 12 — New York, N.Y. @ Coney Island Amphitheater
Aug. 13 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ OneCenter
Aug. 15 — Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple
Aug. 17 — Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Echo Beach
Aug. 18 — Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell
Aug. 19 — Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena
Aug. 20 — Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall
Aug. 23 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ BMO Pavilion
Aug. 25 — Hammond, Ind. @ Horseshoe
Aug. 26 — Omaha, Neb. @ Westfair Amphitheater
Aug. 27 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Waite Park Amphitheater
Aug. 29 — St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory
Aug. 30 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Azura Amphitheater
Sept. 01 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater
Sept. 02 — Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater