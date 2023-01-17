Mastodon + Gojira Announce Co-Headlining 2023 Tour With Lorna Shore

Mastodon and Gojira have just announced a co-headlining Mega Monsters North American tour with special guest Lorna Shore.

The first leg of the tour will stretch from April 18 through May 11 with the second leg kicking up on Aug. 9 with an end date set for Sept. 2.

View the complete list of dates below.

Look for tickets to go on sale on Jan. 20 at 10AM local time with a pre-sale beginning on Jan. 18 at 10AM local time. Check the Mastodon website or Gojira website for VIP packages and further ticketing information.

Mastodon + Gojira 2023 Tour Dates With Lorna Shore

Mastodon, Gojira, Lorna Shore Mastodon/Gojira loading...

Leg One

April 18 — Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

April 20 — Concord, Calif. @Concord Pavilion

April 21 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

April 22 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre

April 23 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Virgin

April 26 — Dallas, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 28 — Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

April 29 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

April 30 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Zoo Amphitheatre

May 02 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Municipal Auditorium

May 04 — Boca Raton, Fla. @ Sunset Cove Amphitheater

May 05 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

May 06 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

May 07 — Asheville, N.C. @ Harrah’s Cherokee Center

May 09 — Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union Live

May 10 — Baltimore, Md. @ Pier Six Pavilion

May 11 — Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena

Leg Two

Aug. 09 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ MegaCorp Pavilion

Aug. 10 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacob’s Pavilion

Aug. 11 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE Outdoors

Aug. 12 — New York, N.Y. @ Coney Island Amphitheater

Aug. 13 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ OneCenter

Aug. 15 — Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple

Aug. 17 — Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Echo Beach

Aug. 18 — Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell

Aug. 19 — Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena

Aug. 20 — Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall

Aug. 23 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ BMO Pavilion

Aug. 25 — Hammond, Ind. @ Horseshoe

Aug. 26 — Omaha, Neb. @ Westfair Amphitheater

Aug. 27 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Waite Park Amphitheater

Aug. 29 — St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory

Aug. 30 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Azura Amphitheater

Sept. 01 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater

Sept. 02 — Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater