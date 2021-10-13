Cannibal Corpse Announce 2022 Tour Dates With Whitechapel, Revocation + Shadow of Intent

Cannibal Corpse have announced a 2022 U.S. tour with support from Metal Blade Records label mates Whitechapel and Revocation, along with Shadow of Intent. The brutal tour will celebrate 40 years of Metal Blade.

Cannibal Corpse’s Alex Webster raves, “We’re very excited to announce our first tour for Violence Unimagined as part of this amazing lineup with Whitechapel and Revocation. We can’t wait to get back on the road and be on stage again. See you all soon!”

Whitechapel’s Alex Wade adds, "We are excited to get back on the road after two years of no shows and what better band to do it with than death metal legends Cannibal Corpse. We thank them for bringing us along and can’t wait to see you all out there playing songs off our new album Kin."

"It's been almost two years since our last show; needless to say we're beyond excited to hit the road with Cannibal Corpse, Whitechapel, and Shadow Of Intent this Winter,” Revocation’s Dave Davidson says. “This tour will be an absolute banger; get your tickets now so you’re not left out in the cold wishing you were circle pitting with all of your friends”

The tour will begin Feb. 18 in Atlanta, Ga. and run until March 26 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Tickets will go on sale Oct. 15 at 10AM local time. See the full list of dates below.

Cannibal Corpse w/ Whitechapel, Revocation, Shadow Of Intent 2022 Tour Dates:

2/18/2022 @ Center Stage - Atlanta, Ga.

2/19/2022 @ The Ramkat - Winston-Salem, N.C.

2/20/2022 @ Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, Md.

2/21/2022 @ Reverb - Reading, Pa.

2/22/2022 @ The Roxian - Pittsburgh, Pa.

2/24/2022 @ Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, N.Y.

2/25/2022 @ The Palladium - Worcester, Mass.

2/26/2022 @ Anthology - Rochester, N.Y.

2/28/2022 @ The Majestic - Detroit, Mich.

3/01/2022 @ The Vic - Chicago, Ill.

3/02/2022 @ Skyway Theater - Minneapolis, Minn.

3/04/2022 @ The Gothic - Denver, Colo.

3/05/2022 @ Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, Utah

3/07/2022 @ Showbox - Seattle, Wash.

3/08/2022 @ Hawthorne - Portland, Ore.

3/10/2022 @ Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, Calif.

3/11/2022 @ The UC Theatre - Berkeley, Calif.

3/12/2022 @ The Observatory - Santa Ana, Calif.

3/13/2022 @ The Belasco - Los Angeles, Calif.

3/14/2022 @ The Van Buren - Phoenix, Ariz.

3/15/2022 @ Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, N.M.

3/17/2022 @ Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, Texas

3/18/2022 @ White Oak Music Hall - Houston, Texas

3/19/2022 @ Amplified Live - Dallas, Texas

3/21/2022 @ Red Flag - St. Louis, Mo.

3/22/2022 @ Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, Ky.

3/23/2022 @ Iron City - Birmingham, Ala.

3/25/2022 @ Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, Fla.

3/26/2022 @ Revolution - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.