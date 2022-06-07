As I Lay Dying’s Tim Lambesis Has Married for a Third Time

As I Lay Dying vocalist Tim Lambesis is once again a married man. The singer revealed that he wed model Dany Ciara on Saturday (June 4), sharing photos of their beachfront wedding with family and friends.

"On Saturday I married my best friend," wrote Lambesis. "We set up a small ceremony on the beach with the help of close family and friends. Every detail of the day came together so well, but more importantly I have an incredible foundation of love for a lifetime with @danylambesis. I’m excited for every adventure ahead with the love of my life."

The news came after the couple shared beachside engagement photos back in February of this year. At the time, Lambesis gushed, "I’ve never felt so loved for exactly who I am, and I love every detail of Dany. I want her to be exactly herself and never hold back, and I’m so thankful I get to know her in a way that’s rarely seen by anyone else. She grows more beautiful inside and out every day. I’m more attracted to her today than I’ve ever been and that attraction keeps growing every morning I wake up next to her."

This would be the third marriage for the singer, who in 2014 was sentenced to six years in prison for attempting to hire a hitman to murder his estranged first wife.

The musician was eventually granted parole in 2016 and in 2017 he wrote a public apology to his first wife and his family for his prior actions. Not long after, he rejoined his former band. And that was not his only gig as the musician pursued his Master’s degree in social work while revealing he had already been certified as an addiction treatment counselor.

In 2017, it was reported that Lambesis was engaged to be married to fitness model Amanda Dubord, though it later was revealed they were actually already married. Two years after the engagement discussion, the couple detailed their relationship, revealing that they had actually wed not long after he had been transferred to a medium custody facility, while Dubord confirmed that a ceremony had taken place on May 2, 2015 at CDCR prison.

It was not revealed when the couple split, but Ciara has been appearing with Lambesis in his social media posts since last year and has appeared to have a major impact on his life.

In one post, he wrote, "The latest @asilaydying song ‘Roots Below’ was inspired by Dany even before we ever met. A few months ago I got the chance to hear the stories of all that she has faced and overcome. As I mentioned before when we released the song, she chose to take trauma that would have destroyed most people and turn that struggle into strength, openness, and growth that inspires me."

"Roots Below" appeared on the deluxe edition of the band's 2019 album, Shaped By Fire.