Asphyx’s Brutal New Song ‘Botox Implosion’ Will Rearrange Your Face

Esteemed death metal vets Asphyx have set Necroceros as the title of their forthcoming 10th album, which will be released on Jan. 22 of next year. Up first for a taste of what's coming next is "Botox Implosion," which the Netherlands' group just debuted a music video for.

Asphyx were among the earliest pioneers of the doom-laced death metal style, capable of slowing their relentless assault down to a bone-crunching crawl. Even in this trademark style, they never shy from dishing out more red-lined tracks, which is what we've got here with "Botox Implosion."

"We actually wanted to film this on Sunset Boulevard in L.A., where most of the pathetic subjects of this song have their residence," said howling frontman Martin van Drunen. "But due to the pandemic, it was best not to fly over to the USA," he lamented.

The vocalist went on, "Since it's a fast-shredding song and written in the typical humorous death metal gore tradition, we put a few laughable elements in it. Fortunately, good old Turock in Essen was so friendly to let us film there and while we're usually not that keen on shooting videos, with this one, we had quite some fun. Still, it is a helluva brutal tune!"

Watch the video for "Botox Implosion" below and follow along with these lyrics:

Booming business

Med-spa industry

Leeches preying

On low self-esteem Insecure adolescents

Mentally unstable souls

Faded celebrities Refusing to get old

Omnipresent media

TV and Internet

Defining attractiveness

Idiotic standards set Fake depressions

Whining teens

Obsessed with beauty

Drama kings and queens Appointment at the clinic

Plastic surgery

Desirable physical traits

Abdominoplasty

Cosmetic procedures

Breast augmentation

Silicone implants

Botox injections Into the OR

Improving life

General anesthesia

Under the knife Black market fillers

Incapable quack

Cheap materials

Causing skin to crack Gaining consciousness

Finally that day

Tell-tale mirror

Rot and decay Bodily implosions

Putrid nipples leaking pus

No parading the boulevards

Just contempt and disgust

Instead of perfection

In everlasting decline

Human toxic Waste

Bride of Frankenstein

Necroceros was recorded at Tom Meier Studio as well as guitarist Paul Baayen's The Mörserstudio and was mixed and mastered by Sebastian "Seeb" Levermann at Greenman Studios. Pre-order the album here (note: U.S. vinyl will be available Feb. 12) and view the album art and track listing further down the page.

Asphyx, "Botox Implosion"

Asphyx, Necroceros Album Art + Track Listing

Century Media

01. "The Sole Cure is Death"

02. "Molten Black Earth"

03. "Mount Skull"

04. "Knights Templar Stand"

05. "Three Years of Famine"

06. "Botox Implosion"

07. "In Blazing Oceans"

08. "The Nameless Elite"

09. "Yield or Die"

10. "Necroceros"