10 Sickest Extreme Metal Vocalists, Chosen By Cattle Decapitation’s Travis Ryan

Cattle Decapitation's Travis Ryan is one of the sickest vocalists in metal and has been for a long time now, so who better than him to lay out a guidemap to the 10 sickest extreme vocalists?

This is not at all your typical ranking filled with the usual suspects in death metal, black metal, grindcore... the list goes on. Sure, a couple of the more familiar faces and voices crop up here — who doesn't worship Carcass, right? — but you're sure to find at least one vocalist you've never heard of before.

One thing that's clear here — the Cattle Decap frontman is all about genuinely pushing boundaries and pursuing sounds rarely heard in recorded music. Given that he's spent a great deal of his own life doing the same thing, it makes perfect sense.

Travis Ryan is among the most influential vocalists in extreme metal throughout the 21st century, really upping the ante with his freakish clean-ish imp vocals. Sorry dude, we're writers and have a hard time describing the noises you make — hats off!

Get a taste with "We Eat Our Young," one of the standout tracks on Cattle Decapitation's new album, Terrasite.

Cattle Decapitation, "We Eat Our Young" Music Video

Now, open your minds, your ears, and if you're willing to try to imitate any of what you hear below, your throats, and dive into Travis Ryan's picks for the nuttiest extreme metal vocalists out there!

