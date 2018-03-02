Listen to At the Gates’ Explosive ‘To Drink From the Night Itself’ Title Track
It's been four years since Swedish melodeath icons At the Gates released their comeback album, At War With Reality, and now they've dished out the first single off their new album, To Drink From the Night Itself.
It's got all the classic At the Gates hallmarks with a push and pull as alt-picked melodies collide with dense rhythms, settling into groove trenches to counter the brighter flourishes. There's some clean-tone moments that offer some added depth to the song with a looming sense of dread, boosting the level of anticipation for the group's sixth album.
“So, for the first song to present to the public, we chose the title track of the album. Which is also the opening track of the record. To us, this gives a presentation of the attitude of the album: raw, hungry and desperate. It also gives an introduction to the whole concept of the record," begins vocalist Tomas Lindberg.
"We live through our art, and the whole album deals with the concept of art. Art as a tool either for revolution, or suppression. To drink from the night itself is just that, a metaphor for living and breathing through art," the frontman continues. "Of course the concept goes deeper than that, but this song is the heart of the concept, the fierce call to arms so to say. We are still at war, but this time we are fighting the abyss, the abyss of apathy and oppression. It is an aggressive song, but also contains a lot of the other elements of the band´s sound on this record. Melancholia, desperation and struggle. For the first video we chose to use Patric Ullaeus again, as he is good at capturing the raw energy of the band playing live. In the video you can also see glimpses of the art used for the cover, so it binds it all together nicely. Enjoy.”
To Drink From the Night Itself drops on March 18 through Century Media and pre-orders can be placed here.
