In support of their new album, Baptize, which will be out June 4, metalcore veterans Atreyu will embark on a headlining fall U.S. tour with special guests Crown the Empire, Tetrarch, Saul and Defying Decay.

The 29-date "Baptize Tour" will launch on Nov. 9 in Dallas, Texas, criss-crossing the United States before finishing up on the West Coast with three final dates in California, the last being Dec. 16, just one week before winter officially begins.

Eager to return to life on tour after a year of downtime as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Atreyu exclaimed, "The time is… NOW?! We are beyond excited to finally get back on the road and see all of you. We can't wait to celebrate this chapter of Atreyu with our diehard fans. This tour is truly going to go down in the history books for us. Let's do this!"

While Atreyu will be touting Baptize, their first album without longtime vocalist Alex Varkatzas, Crown the Empire will be out in continued support of 2019's Sudden Sky, Tetrarch and Saul will be playing tracks off their respective debuts — this year's Unstable and last year's Rise as Equals — and Thailand's Defying Decay will presumably focus on material off 2019's Metamorphosis.

See the full list of tour dates directly below and for tickets, head here.

Atreyu, Crown the Empire, Tetrarch, Saul + Defying Decay 2021 Tour Dates

Atreyu

Nov. 09 — Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Bar And Grill

Nov. 10 — Houston, Texas @ The Warehouse

Nov. 11 — New Orleans, La. @ Republic NOLA

Nov. 13 — Daytona, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

Nov. 15 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Nov. 16 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

Nov. 17 — Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live

Nov. 19 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Roxian

Nov. 20 — Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Nov. 21 — New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

Nov. 22 — Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

Nov. 23 — Hartford, Ct. @ The Webster

Nov. 24 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Nov. 26 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Majestic

Nov. 27 — Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

Nov. 30 — Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora

Dec. 01 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection

Dec. 02 — Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Dec. 03 — Belvidere, Ill. @ The Apollo Theater AC

Dec. 04 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre

Dec. 06 — Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman

Dec. 07 — Denver, Colo. @ The Summit

Dec. 09 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

Dec. 10 — Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory

Dec. 11 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland

Dec. 12 — Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocadile

Dec. 14 — Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst

Dec. 15 — San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

Dec. 16 — Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory