Atreyu Book Fall 2021 Tour With Crown the Empire, Tetrarch, Saul + Defying Decay
In support of their new album, Baptize, which will be out June 4, metalcore veterans Atreyu will embark on a headlining fall U.S. tour with special guests Crown the Empire, Tetrarch, Saul and Defying Decay.
The 29-date "Baptize Tour" will launch on Nov. 9 in Dallas, Texas, criss-crossing the United States before finishing up on the West Coast with three final dates in California, the last being Dec. 16, just one week before winter officially begins.
Eager to return to life on tour after a year of downtime as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Atreyu exclaimed, "The time is… NOW?! We are beyond excited to finally get back on the road and see all of you. We can't wait to celebrate this chapter of Atreyu with our diehard fans. This tour is truly going to go down in the history books for us. Let's do this!"
While Atreyu will be touting Baptize, their first album without longtime vocalist Alex Varkatzas, Crown the Empire will be out in continued support of 2019's Sudden Sky, Tetrarch and Saul will be playing tracks off their respective debuts — this year's Unstable and last year's Rise as Equals — and Thailand's Defying Decay will presumably focus on material off 2019's Metamorphosis.
See the full list of tour dates directly below and for tickets, head here.
Atreyu, Crown the Empire, Tetrarch, Saul + Defying Decay 2021 Tour Dates
Nov. 09 — Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Bar And Grill
Nov. 10 — Houston, Texas @ The Warehouse
Nov. 11 — New Orleans, La. @ Republic NOLA
Nov. 13 — Daytona, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville
Nov. 15 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
Nov. 16 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground
Nov. 17 — Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live
Nov. 19 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Roxian
Nov. 20 — Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
Nov. 21 — New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall
Nov. 22 — Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live
Nov. 23 — Hartford, Ct. @ The Webster
Nov. 24 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
Nov. 26 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Majestic
Nov. 27 — Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall
Nov. 30 — Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora
Dec. 01 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection
Dec. 02 — Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
Dec. 03 — Belvidere, Ill. @ The Apollo Theater AC
Dec. 04 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre
Dec. 06 — Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman
Dec. 07 — Denver, Colo. @ The Summit
Dec. 09 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
Dec. 10 — Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory
Dec. 11 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland
Dec. 12 — Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocadile
Dec. 14 — Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst
Dec. 15 — San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues
Dec. 16 — Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory