Blake Bedsaul Says Saul Are Already Thinking About New Music – ‘We’re Going to Be Releasing Music A Lot Faster’

A couple of weeks after releasing their second studio album, This Is It...The End of Everything, Saul are already excited about what the future holds for even newer music.

"Now that everything's moving and shaking, we're going to be releasing music a lot faster coming up," frontman Blake Bedsaul told Chuck Armstrong on Loudwire Nights (Aug. 15). "We're already working on new material for a new record, so it'll be exciting."

That's not to say Saul aren't invigorated by their latest album; in fact, Bedsaul explained that their live shows for the rest of the year will be full of tracks from This Is It.

"This fall, we're going out on tour with Red, which we are super stoked about. With this new record, we're going to be playing a lot of new material live."

READ MORE: M. Shadows Hints at Avenged Sevenfold's Follow-Up to New Record

Bedsaul joined Chuck for the latest Artist Spotlight interview and in addition to diving into Saul's new LP, Bedsaul also admitted that one of the best live shows he's ever seen might be surprising to fans.

"I really loved seeing Styx, they were fantastic live," he told the Loudwire Nights audience. "It was Styx, Def Leppard and KISS. And honestly, Def Leppard sounded amazing and KISS were cool, but Styx really stole the show ... It was the first concert I ever took my daughter to as well, so it was cool."

What Else Did Saul's Blake Bedsaul Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What it's like creating music and being in a band with his brother

The craziest thing that's ever happened to him on the road: "It was to the point where it's an awkward, too-long hug."

What he'd be doing if he wasn't in Saul

Listen to the Full Artist Spotlight Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Blake Bedsaul joined Loudwire Nights on Tuesday, Aug. 15; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand. Stream This Is It...The End of Everything at this location and then check out Saul's full tour schedule.

Rock Music Myths + Urban Legends That Were Debunked What's your favorite rock music myth or urban legend that you picked up by word of mouth? Did you believe it when you first heard it? And when did you learn it wasn't true? Here are some of the most pervasive rock music legends and myths all rounded up for you in a nice little list. Check it out.