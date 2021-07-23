Nonpoint Announce Fall 2021 Tour Dates

You can add Nonpoint to the list of bands ready to bring the rock to fans live this fall. The group just announced dates for their "I'm About to Explode" tour that will kick off in early September and carry them into October.

Nonpoint recently signed on to play select dates on Atreyu and Seether's upcoming tours and the new dates will wrap around their previously announced tour dates and festival appearances.

“We’re coming out of the pandemic swinging! The bands and the shows will leave fans talking for weeks.. Production is new, show is BRAND NEW, deep cuts from our catalog and our most Ruthless Setlist ever. ITS ABOUT TO EXPLODE, Part 1 is the swing of the bat and first contact" says the band's frontman Elias Soriano.

The "It's About to Explode Pt. 1" tour will feature support from Saul, Dropout Kings and Any Given Sin. Tour dates are listed below and you can get ticketing info via the Nonpoint website.

Like many acts, Nonpoint were able to complete some new music over the pandemic-affected past year. The band launched their 361 Degrees Records LLC label in January of this year and started working on their docu-series A Path to Independence before releasing this song "Ruthless" in May. Stay tuned for more from Nonpoint as the year continues.

Nonpoint 2021 Tour Dates

Sept. 03 - Green Bay, Wis. @Epic Event Center+

Sept. 04 - Newport, Ky. @ Ovation+

Sept. 05 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee+

Sept. 07 - Wichita, Kan. @ Temple Live+

Sept. 08 - Fort Smith, Ark. @ Temple Live+

Sept. 10 - Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest#

Sept. 11 - Easton, Pa. @ One Centre Square*

Sept. 12 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ House of Independents*

Sept. 14 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wallys*

Sept. 15 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Lost Horizon*

Sept. 16 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom*

Sept. 17 - Battle Creek, Mich. @ Music Factory*

Sept. 18 - Peoria, Ill. @ Fall Fling#

Sept. 19 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Emerson Theater*

Sept. 21 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere’s*

Sept. 22 - Charleston, W.V. @ Rock City Bake Company*

Sept. 23 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Shagnastys Grubbery And Pour House*

Sept. 24 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Amos*

Sept. 25 - Orlando, Fla. @ Rebel Rock#

Sept. 28 - Johnson City, Tenn. @ Capones*

Sept. 29 - Jacksonville, N.C. @ Hooligans*

Sept. 30 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues$

Oct. 01 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle$

Oct. 02 - Destin, Fla. @ Club LA*

Oct. 10 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee$

* with Saul, Dropout Kings + Any Given Sin

+ with Atreyu, Tetrarch + Another Day Dawns

$ with Seether and Plush

# Festival