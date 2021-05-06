Longtime Florida nu-metal groovers Nonpoint are back with an energetic new song called "Ruthless" that premiered on Wednesday (May 5) as part of All Elite Wrestling's Blood and Guts, a special AEW Dynamite episode broadcast from Daily's Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Fla.

"Ruthless" is the band's first single to emerge through their own newly formed label, 361 Degrees Records; it also serves as the title track of Nonpoint's upcoming independent EP. In conjunction with the fresh material, the outfit has begun releasing episodes in an ongoing documentary series called A Path to Independence that charts their recent journey.

Listen to the new tune and watch the first parts of the docuseries down toward the bottom of this post.

"Ruthless is more than just a song," Nonpoint vocalist Elias Soriano explained. "It’s a story with attitude and purpose. This is more than just an anthem, it's heart-pounding, high octane jet fuel, and our most irresponsible music ever."

In a joint statement, the band added, "We would like to thank everyone for the support in our announcement of starting our own label! The messages we have received have been really amazing, inspiring, and we're so grateful to know we have all of your support. Over the past year, we filmed a documentary series so we could show you our journey during this important step in our careers and to take you behind the scenes as we write new music."

Nonpoint's most recent studio album, X, came out in 2018.

