Nonpoint Book Headlining U.S. Tour With VRSTY
Rock veterans Nonpoint have been hitting the road hard since last summer and they're staying the course with a headlining spring U.S. tour with special guest VRSTY.
The Taken Apart and Put Back Together tour will kick off on May 20 with a sold out show (featuring Nonpoint only) set to take place in Flint, Michigan. The next day, Nonpoint, who released the Ruthless EP last year, will provide support for Black Label Society, after which the two-band run will more properly be underway. For VRSTY, whose third album Welcome Home dropped earlier this year, the tour will conclude on June 24 in Lexington, Kentucky, while Nonpoint will play one more show the following day before heading home.
With COVID's impact dampening, at least in the United States for now, this run will also find Nonpoint back at the merch table to take photos with fans and sign memorabilia throughout each night.
See the full list of stops below and look for tickets to go on sale on Friday at Nonpoint's website.
Nonpoint 2022 U.S. Tour Dates With VRSTY
May 20 - Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop *Nonpoint Only
May 21 - Inwood, W.V. @ Shiley Acres *Supporting Black Label Society
May 27 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Event Center
May 28 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave II
May 29 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Caboose
May 31 - Fargo, N.D. @ The Hall @ Fargo Brewing Company
June 01 - Minot, N.D. @ The ‘O’ Riginal Bar & Nightclub
June 03 - Billings, Mont. @ Pub Station
June 04 - Spokane, Wash. @ The Big Dipper
June 05 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theater
June 07 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
June 09 - Reno, Nev. @ Peavine Taphouse
June 10 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post
June 11 - Fresno, Calif. @ Strummers
June 12 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst - Atrium
June 14 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater
June 15 - West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A-Go-Go
June 16 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Backstage Bar
June 18 - Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater
June 19 - Wichita, Kan. @ Temple Live
June 21 - Springfield, Mo. @ Outland Ballroom
June 22 - Bloomington, Ill. @ Castle Theater
June 24 - Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall
June 25 - Cumberland, Md. @ Rock The Mountains *Nonpoint Only