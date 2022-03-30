Nonpoint Book Headlining U.S. Tour With VRSTY

Rock veterans Nonpoint have been hitting the road hard since last summer and they're staying the course with a headlining spring U.S. tour with special guest VRSTY.

The Taken Apart and Put Back Together tour will kick off on May 20 with a sold out show (featuring Nonpoint only) set to take place in Flint, Michigan. The next day, Nonpoint, who released the Ruthless EP last year, will provide support for Black Label Society, after which the two-band run will more properly be underway. For VRSTY, whose third album Welcome Home dropped earlier this year, the tour will conclude on June 24 in Lexington, Kentucky, while Nonpoint will play one more show the following day before heading home.

With COVID's impact dampening, at least in the United States for now, this run will also find Nonpoint back at the merch table to take photos with fans and sign memorabilia throughout each night.

See the full list of stops below and look for tickets to go on sale on Friday at Nonpoint's website.

Nonpoint 2022 U.S. Tour Dates With VRSTY

Nonpoint Tour With VRSTY, 2022 Nonpoint loading...

May 20 - Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop *Nonpoint Only

May 21 - Inwood, W.V. @ Shiley Acres *Supporting Black Label Society

May 27 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Event Center

May 28 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave II

May 29 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Caboose

May 31 - Fargo, N.D. @ The Hall @ Fargo Brewing Company

June 01 - Minot, N.D. @ The ‘O’ Riginal Bar & Nightclub

June 03 - Billings, Mont. @ Pub Station

June 04 - Spokane, Wash. @ The Big Dipper

June 05 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theater

June 07 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

June 09 - Reno, Nev. @ Peavine Taphouse

June 10 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post

June 11 - Fresno, Calif. @ Strummers

June 12 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst - Atrium

June 14 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

June 15 - West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A-Go-Go

June 16 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Backstage Bar

June 18 - Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater

June 19 - Wichita, Kan. @ Temple Live

June 21 - Springfield, Mo. @ Outland Ballroom

June 22 - Bloomington, Ill. @ Castle Theater

June 24 - Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall

June 25 - Cumberland, Md. @ Rock The Mountains *Nonpoint Only