Nonpoint drummer Robb Rivera has shut down some rumors following his hospitalization earlier this week.

During the band's performance in Louisville Sunday night (Jan. 12), they cut the show short due to Rivera's elevated heart rate. After a delay, they returned to the stage and attempted to finish out the show, but the paramedics wouldn't allow the drummer to continue and he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Frontman Elias Soriano shared a video on Nonpoint's social media a few hours later, assuring that Rivera was stable in the hospital and his heart rate had come back down. Now, Rivera has shared a clip of his own on their page addressing some rumors that apparently spread as a result of the incident.

"We're about to load in because we're playing tonight," the drummer said from the drum riser at the venue they're set to perform at later today in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Rivera said the incident was stressful, emotional and scary, but noted that the medical professionals were able to bring his heart rate down within five seconds. They did a series of tests and ruled out any potential illnesses or injuries.

"But I do have something I need to get off my chest — to the people that said this was due to drugs, shame on you. Anybody that knows me out there knows that I do not use drugs at all, or drink alcohol," he asserted.

"Back in the day, I used to drink little sips. I've never been an alcoholic, never been a drug addict. To those people that said that, I could easily go off you, but I'm not stooping down to your level. To the people that reached out to me, I love you."

Nonpoint's tour will continue tonight at Hangar 1819 in Greensboro. See the clip below, and check out the rest of their tour dates on their website.