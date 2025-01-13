Nonpoint's show was cut short last night (Jan. 12) after drummer Robb Rivera was taken to the hospital. The band has since issued a statement on the matter.

The rockers played a show last night at the Mercury Ballroom in Louisville, Kentucky. As noted by Setlist.fm, they stopped performing during the song "(rěn-dǐsh'ən)" due to Rivera suffering an unspecified medical emergency. Lambgoat reported that attendees at the show noticed Rivera stand up from the drum kit and eventually leave the stage.

After a delay, Nonpoint eventually resumed the show with Rivera, but it was ultimately cut short. The drummer was taken to the hospital in an ambulance once the set concluded.

Nonpoint issued a statement on Rivera's on their social media a few hours after the show ended, noting that Rivera's heart rate had increased significantly during the performance.

"Thank you to the fans of Louisville for understanding us having to cut the set tonight. Robb had a sudden shift in his heart rate that was dangerously high and the paramedics were not able to get it down in time so they took him to the hospital," the caption of the post reads.

"As of now his heart rate is stable and they’re running tests. We’ll keep you all posted on his progress as news comes in. Send them healing vibes our way so we can get our brother back on that drum throne."

In the video clip, frontman Elias Soriano explained that Rivera had never experienced this heart issue before, but that he's stable in the hospital and they were able to get it down. He added that the drummer really wanted to finish out the show, but the paramedics wouldn't allow him to.

See the clip below. We wish Rivera the best as he recovers from the incident, and going forward. As of now, their next concert is set to take place tomorrow night (Jan. 14) in Greensboro, N.C., so stay tuned for any updates. Check out the rest of the band's upcoming dates on their website.