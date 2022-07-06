Sevendust Book Fall 2022 Tour Dates With Nonpoint + More
Sevendust are ready to spread more "animosity," but that's a good thing. The veteran rockers have been celebrating the 21st anniversary of their Animosity album, and have booked one more leg of tour dates to support their third studio album.
The tour will feature support from another longtime hard rock band Nonpoint along with newcomers Bastardane and Burden of the Sky. The tour gets underway Sept. 9 in Danville, Va. with the band playing the Blue Ridge Rock Fest. A day later in Cherokee, North Carolina, Sevendust settle into the full fledged tour package mode.
Just last month, drummer Morgan Rose revealed on The Jasta Show that after taking some time this summer to write for another album, the band intended to play another leg of dates on the Animosity anniversary tour, then revealing, "That might be it for a little while. We're not gonna tour the new record until next year at some point."
The Animosity album hit No. 28 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart upon its release in 2001. It yielded the radio singles "Praise" and "Live Again," while the Lajon Witherspoon-fronted song "Angel's Son" from the Strait Up Lynn Strait tribute album also became one of their signature hits and was also included on the Animosity collection.
Tickets for the new leg of shows will go on sale this Friday (July 8) at 10AM local time, but VIP packages are currently available via the band's website. See all the dates, cities and venues listed below.
Sevendust Fall 2022 Tour Dates
Sept. 09 - Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock-Fest
Sept. 10 - Cherokee, N.C. @ The Event Center at Harrah’s
Sept. 12 - Elmira, N.Y. @ The L
Sept. 13 - Portland, Maine @ Aura
Sept. 15 - New York, N.Y. @ The Palladium
Sept. 16 - Sayreville, N.J. @ The Starland Ballroom
Sept. 17 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino
Sept. 18 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb
Sept. 20 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom
Sept. 22 - McHenry, Ill. @ The Vixen
Sept. 23 - Bloomington, Ill. @ The Castle Theater
Sept. 24 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life
Sept. 26 - Charleston, S.C. @ The Music Farm
Sept. 28 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ The Culture Room
Sept. 29 - Tampa, Fla. @ Janus Landing
Sept. 30 - Destin, Fla. @ Club LA
Oct. 01 - New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore