Morgan Rose – Sevendust Have Discussed Their Eventual End Date

All good things must eventually come to an end, and during a recent appearance on The Jasta Show (heard below), Sevendust drummer Morgan Rose revealed that his band has had discussions about when their band will call it a career, though it doesn't appear there's anything firm on a date that he's ready to share.

The comments arose as the drummer was discussing the band's immediate plans, which include the start of recording a new album, their follow-up to 2020's Blood & Stone. "I go to Kansas on the 20th. We're gonna finish up the writing for it then. I'll be there for, like, a week — me and the rest of the guys are going to Kansas to rehearse and work on the rest of these songs. And then I think the 10th or the 11th of July, we move into the studio for six, seven or however many weeks it'll take [to record the new album]. Finish that. And then we're gonna do one more run of the 'Animosity' anniversary [dates], 'cause people seem to like it. So do one more run of that," reveals the drummer.

He then added, "That might be it for a little while. We're not gonna tour the new record until next year at some point. There's not gonna be many left, I'll just tell you that. I'm gonna be the one to let all the cats out of the bag, but I can just tell you that we're not gonna be around, full-fledged, forever, that's for sure."

That got Rose and Jasta to discussing farewell tours, with Jasta suggesting they should extend their run to four years similar to Slayer when it does happen. Rose admits that it will be difficult to say farewell, adding that he got emotional when the conversation first came up.

"We have such close relationships. I started thinking about it. I mean, we did discuss this — the band has discussed, like, when's the end date? 'Cause it'd be nice to do it on our own terms and it'd be nice to be able to say goodbye to everybody properly. And I got emotional when we were talking about it, 'cause I was, like, there are so many people that we're friends and really consider very close that I don't hang out with," he explained.

"You have these, for sure — people that you've met on the road that you see 'em wherever it might be and you've seen 'em so many times that you know them absolutely by name and maybe you even have a drink or food or something when you go through town, but you don't hang with them other than that. And we've been [touring for] 26 years, and there's a lot of those people. And it's, like, shit, dude — that's gonna be, like, 'Bye.' We don't talk. We only talk when I come here. And we've been talking, for some of these people, for 25 years. And it's, like, damn," he continued. "There's a lot of those people. And it fucked me up a little bit. I was, like, that's gonna be interesting to wave the stage that night and be, like, 'Damn,' and fuck off forever. 'Cause it obviously has been a gigantic part of our lives — more than half of it has been spent out on the road building those relationships. So it'll be a trip."

Speaking about their longevity, he added, "Somehow or another we've kept it together enough to be able to still do it at a respectable level. But it's gonna happen. I would be lying to you if I told you I didn't know when. It is gonna happen. But we're not saying anything."

He then clarified, "It never means that we'll never play again. Anybody that says that, it's, like, you're insulting the intelligence of the public. I mean, look, Motley Crue is getting ready to go out. They said they burned the book… I don't ever [say], 'Never, never, never. I swear to God.'"

Admitting that the physical toll plays a roll in this decision, the drummer stated, "The body has taken a fucking beating. I've personally been to the doctor six straight days. I'm going for am MRI tomorrow. It's breaking down. I was in the gym, actually, right before we did this [podcast] just trying to do something to help [with my pain]. Twenty-six years of car accidents — that's how you've gotta look at it. I asked my doctor, 'Why is it happening now? I'm in better shape now — way better than I was back then.' I was a fucking mess back then. And he goes, 'You're a hundred years old, dude.' [Laughs] I'm, like, 'Fuck!' Could I have done anything? He goes, 'You could have avoided some car accidents.' It's 26 years of beatin' the fuck out of yourself. It's all good until it's not. That was what he told me. He goes, 'The body is all good until it's not.' … I'm going tomorrow to see what this deal is, 'cause it's fucking debilitating."

Sevendust's career started with their 1997 self-titled debut, and they've been rather prolific in the time since releasing 13 albums over the 25 year span.

As stated, there's time blocked out in the summer for working on the band's next album. There's also a few dates in September, including appearances at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival and Louder Than Life. See all of their scheduled dates here.

Sevendust's Morgan Rose Guests on The Jasta Show