Bastardane (Ft. James Hetfield’s Son Castor) Holding Open Bass Auditions
Bastardane are holding open bass auditions, meaning that this is your chance to be in a band with drummer Castor Hetfield, son of Metallica frontman James Hetfield.
The sludgy rock group released their debut album, Is This Rage?, in 2022. They've embarked on several support tours, even linking up with OTTTO, which features Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica's Robert Trujillo. Bastardane also took part in Metallica's "no repeat weekend" tour last year, playing in the local area on Saturdays, between Metallica's Friday and Sunday appearances in the same city.
Now, after releasing a pair of singles last year, Bastardane are in pursuit of a new bassist to flank vocalist Jacobious Lovebone, guitarist Ethan Sirotzki and the aforementioned Castor Hetfield.
See all the requirements and audition details further below.
Audition Requirements
Bassist must:
- Live in the Los Angeles, California area
- Be available for rehearsal and shows
- Know how to play bass
- Be cool
What Bastardane Are Looking For
A bassist who can:
- Learn new ideas
- Jam on odd meters/ metric modulation
- Hold it down
- Tour
- Be an active member of the band
Audition Details
- Submit a video playing through our song “Masquerade”
- Submit a video playing through any song of your choice
- Give us some info about you and your history of playing
Bastardane, "Masquerade"
Submission Details
Email: auditions@bastardane.com
Deadline for submission: March 4th
Get more information at the Bastardane website.
