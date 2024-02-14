Bastardane are holding open bass auditions, meaning that this is your chance to be in a band with drummer Castor Hetfield, son of Metallica frontman James Hetfield.

The sludgy rock group released their debut album, Is This Rage?, in 2022. They've embarked on several support tours, even linking up with OTTTO, which features Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica's Robert Trujillo. Bastardane also took part in Metallica's "no repeat weekend" tour last year, playing in the local area on Saturdays, between Metallica's Friday and Sunday appearances in the same city.

Now, after releasing a pair of singles last year, Bastardane are in pursuit of a new bassist to flank vocalist Jacobious Lovebone, guitarist Ethan Sirotzki and the aforementioned Castor Hetfield.

See all the requirements and audition details further below.

Audition Requirements

Bassist must:

Live in the Los Angeles, California area

Be available for rehearsal and shows

Know how to play bass

Be cool

What Bastardane Are Looking For

A bassist who can:

Learn new ideas

Jam on odd meters/ metric modulation

Hold it down

Tour

Be an active member of the band

Audition Details

Submit a video playing through our song “Masquerade”

Submit a video playing through any song of your choice

Give us some info about you and your history of playing

Bastardane, "Masquerade"

Submission Details

Email: auditions@bastardane.com

Deadline for submission: March 4th

Get more information at the Bastardane website.