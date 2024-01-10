On Loudwire Nights Tuesday (Jan. 9), Lajon Witherspoon continued to celebrate the release of Sevendust's latest album, Truth Killer — and he still can't believe how well it's been received.

"I'm kind of beside myself right now," Witherspoon told host Chuck Armstrong after he was informed Truth Killer was named the best hard rock album of 2023 by Loudwire.

"I feel like at this point of our career, as old as we are, we're not afraid to paint that picture and be different, be obscure, go outside the box, be grown up."

Truth Killer marks Sevendust's 14th full-length record in their nearly 30-year career. While that's a milestone worth celebrating in and of itself, the fact is Truth Killer represents some of Sevendust's absolute best music of their prolific career.

"It's been a pleasure to be in a band like Sevendust, to be with my brothers this long and to know when we get in the studio, whenever we write together, it's just a magical thing that is never, never hard. This is what we do and it's so easy when we get together."

Touring With Static-X and Dope on the Machine Killer Tour

The magic that occurs in the studio is matched — maybe exceeded, if that's possible — by the magic and sheer energy that Sevendust bring to the stage for their live show.

After a successful run with Static-X and Dope on the Machine Killer tour in the fall, they're getting ready to hit the road again for a second leg beginning Feb. 1 in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

"I think we were just trying to level every venue on that tour," Witherspoon told Chuck about Sevendust's relentless setlist on the Machine Killer tour. "I think that was the mindset that everyone had going in. You know, let's really give it to them in a way we haven't given to them in a long, long time."

READ MORE: Wolfgang Van Halen Reflects on Mammoth WVH's Huge 2023

Witherspoon told the Loudwire Nights audience that he didn't just enjoy performing on the Machine Killer tour, but he loved watching Static-X and Dope play every night.

"It's amazing when you go out on a tour and [the other bands] are actually true brothers and true family ... It's a really great time."

What Else Did Sevendust's Lajon Witherspoon Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What it was like celebrating Christmas at one of his favorite parties of the year

Why he loves the Machine Killer tour merchandise: "You see me at the merch booth pretty much every day."

What was so special about last year's Machine Killer stop in Kansas City: "[It was Monday night] and everyone showed up."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Lajon Witherspoon joined Loudwire Nights on Tuesday, Jan. 9; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand. Stream Truth Killer at this location and check out Sevendust's full tour schedule.

30 Best Rock + Metal Songs of 2023 Thousands and thousands (and thousands more) new songs came out this year, but these 30 stand above the rest. Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff