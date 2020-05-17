Clutch Announce Live Stream Concert With Crowbar, Blacktop Mojo + Saul

In recent weeks, the members of Clutch have played a few live-streamed mini-sets. Now the veteran rockers are teaming with several other bands to put on a virtual concert. "Live From the Doom Saloon, Vol. 1" will take place May 27, with the band supported by Crowbar, Blacktop Mojo and Saul.

Each of the acts will be playing remotely, with the concert being put on by Sound Talent Group and LiveFrom Events, using cutting edge streaming technology to bring the bands and their fans together for the online concert experience.

Clutch vocalist Neil Fallon says, "Over the past weeks, Clutch has been streaming very short sets on our YouTube channel, OfficialClutch. We are excited to announce that we will be playing a much longer set and teaming up with Crowbar, Blacktop Mojo and Saul for a virtual four-band bill. Doors are at 3:30PM, Saul goes on at 4PM, followed by Blacktop Mojo at 4:35PM and Crowbar at 5:10PM. Clutch's set will start at approximately 5:55PM. All times are Eastern Standard Time. Have a beer in your pajamas!"

In order to attend the event, you must pre-register, with tickets going on sale this Wednesday (May 20) at 10AM ET at this location.

As stated, Clutch have been playing short sets of late, with Fallon saying at the top of the first stream that the set was "an experiment" as they played from their rehearsal space. He teased that more may be coming down the road with "a little more 'tricked out' setting. Now comes word of the expanded performance with the extra bands and both Sound Talent Group and LiveFrom Media helping to put on the show.

“Sound Talent Group has been working with both CLUTCH and LiveFrom Media for the last few weeks to come up with a new spin on how to do live stream shows. Collectively we programmed this show to be a full night of entertainment, similar to how you would go to a concert normally. More than one band, a night of music, full band performances. We think this is going to be special and hopefully the first of many,” said Tim Borror of Sound Talent Group.

“Live Streaming is a fundamentally new ingredient in the artist and fan relationship that’s here to stay. Creating a sustainable streaming strategy for an artist requires planning, partnerships and technology and we are thrilled to be working again with Clutch and Sound Talent Group to bring this show to fans globally," adds Alan Rakov of LiveFrom Media.

Clutch most recently released their Book of Bad Decisions album in 2018. Crowbar's last album was 2016's The Serpent Only Lies, though frontman Kirk Windstein has been promoting his Dream in Motion solo album of late. Blacktop Mojo and Saul have seen their stars rise over the past year thanks to their Under the Sun and Aeons albums respectively.

Live From the Doom Saloon, Vol. 1

STG / LiveFrom Events