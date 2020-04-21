Watch Clutch Stream Three-Song Set From Rehearsal Space

Moving away from the concert stage during the coronavirus pandemic has been a bit of trial and error for acts as they attempt to still play for fans. The members of Clutch decided to test things out a bit Tuesday, uniting in their rehearsal space for a three-song set.

At the outset, frontman Neil Fallon revealed this was more of a trial run, meant to see how their setup might work and so they could review how things sounded as well. The four piece then performed "50,000 Unstoppable Watts," "El Jefe Speaks" and "Willie Nelson" for the viewing audience.

Fallon admitted it was a different experience, likening it to being an unfrozen caveman. However, the performance was well received. Toward the end of the performance, Fallon revealed that if they like what they saw from the first test, more might come down the line with a little more "tricked out" setting.

“We would much rather be onstage smelling you. That’ll come around, not sure when, but a lot of things are in motion," the singer added, concluding, "Be healthy, be good to yourselves and Clutch fans are the best fans in the world.”

Clutch's Rehearsal Space Jam